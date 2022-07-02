Tin-Foil Hat Warning: The 'Blue Anon' Cult Is Real and Those People are Cray-Cray

The left is eager to throw shade on the QAnon crowd, a group of right-leaning people with vast and intertwining theories full of detours and distractions but mostly centered around the belief that the world is being run by wealthy, powerful pedophiles, such as Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, and the now-horizontal Jeffrey Epstein. They believe cryptic messages are “dropped” by “Q” who is rumored to be many things, from a top-level member of the military to JFK Jr., who faked his death to become “Q.”

CONSPIRACY THEORY-O-RAMA! I don’t care what anyone says, Nancy Pelosi is a lizard-person and I hope she steps on a Lego.

Then what are “Blue Anons?” They’re the left-wing nutjobs who fervently believe every ridiculous bit of anti-Trump, whack-a-doodle nonsense thrown their way — people like your liberal sister-in-law and her low-T, man-bunned soi-boifriend. What makes Blue Anons more dangerous than the QAnons is this: QAnons get their info from mysterious “drops” every now and then and then try to decipher its meaning; Blue Anons get their belief system fed to them every day from a handful of wealthy, hate-driven ideologues who are paid mad stacks to keep a steady stream of divisive propaganda flowing into their mushy brains.

Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP

Don Lemon, Joy Reid, and the harpies from The View are proof that brains, talent, and a soul aren’t necessary ingredients to be successful in the misinformation business. (I’d say they’re a hindrance). Oops, did I forget Lester Holt? These are just a few of the miscreants slinging info-feces to their zombie minions.

Blue Anons are dedicated to their cause, which is simple: hate all things Trump, including his followers. It’s a sick cult for sick people, failed people.

Related: The Cult of Liberalism, From Someone Who Escaped

There are two prerequisites for being a Blue Anon: one must despise Trump, and one must be willing not to not think on one’s own. Taking information from “right-wing radical sites” (like the one you’re reading right now) or Fox News is verboten. Stick with the pogrom program, comrade.

FACT-O-RAMA! Commie propaganda is so powerful that a 16-year-old boy and his dad reported the kid’s mom to Mao’s people for not toeing the party line. She was tortured and shot. The kid, now 60, regrets ratting his mom out to the Chicoms, who tortured and murdered her for being a “counter revolutionary.” Watch it here:

Getting useful idiots to believe the unbelievable is exactly what the commies want, according to Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenoz. Even worse, “demoralized” people — like Blue Anons — won’t accept reality, even if you force-feed it to them and kick them in their non-binary crotches.

Exposure to true information does not matter anymore. A person who is demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him. Even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents, with pictures. Even if I take him, by force, to the Soviet Union and show him concentration camp, he will refuse to believe it until he is going to receive a kick in his fat bottom. When the military boot crushes his balls, then he will understand. But not before that. That is the tragedy of this situation of demoralization.

This video is the most important six minutes and 49 seconds you’ll spend this year. Bezmenov spells out how communists plan to take over the United States without firing a shot. This interview is from the ’80s. The communists have taken this agenda farther than you want to believe.

You almost certainly know a few Blue Anons. They’re the leftist toadies who regurgitate every maniacal fleck of anti-Trump codswallop they hear. But Blue Anon blather doesn’t come from a far-left conspiracy theory crackpot site; it flows from mainstream news outlets.

Here are just a few of Blue Anon’s greatest misses, all of which the cult members still believe, despite these tall tales being debunked:

Pee-pee Gate (Trump paid hookers to urinate on a bed the Obamas once slept in)

Trump told people with the Bat-stew Flu to drink bleach

Trump colluded with Russia

Trump said Nazis are fine people

Russia paid bounties on American soldiers

Trump used teargas to clear protestors so he could have a photo op

Trump claimed all Mexicans are rapists and drug dealers

Trump tried to grab the steering wheel while riding in the back seat of “the beast”

Remaining dedicated to a steady-flowing mélange of lies — clinging to them, hoping just one will send Trump to prison — must be exhausting.

FACT-O-RAMA! Personally, I will not be lectured about politics by idiots who believed Jussie Smollett.

The main problem with Blue Anons is not just that they believe all the Trump taradiddle, it’s that they need to believe it. They need to for several reasons, all of which are built around hate.

Blue Anons hate Trump so much, they refer to him as ’45,’ because they are too weak to say his name. They hate anything that has to do with Trump, especially his followers. They need to believe we are bigots, so that their hatred of us is validated. When faced with a gay, black, lesbian Trump supporter, they will hate her too. These are the same vile reprobates who would turn their mother over to Mao’s execution squad.

I know a ton of Blue Anons. They think January 6 was an actual attempt to take over the nation. They believe everything the J6 Committee says, even when the Secret Service debunks hearsay “testimony” moments after it airs.

I sent one Blue Anon friend a picture of a 69-year-old woman being let into the Capitol by a cop as other cops stood by. My Blue Anon acquaintance told me that never happened and the pic was somehow not what I claimed. He suspected the Capitol cops were so tired of fighting MAGA grannies, they decided to just let them in.

Look at the third picture in the tweet below and tell me in the comments what you see. I promise to pass it to my Blue anon buddy.

CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE:

*Lois Lynn McNicoll of San Clemente CA is charged.

*Wore “Trump Country” flag as a cape.

*Social Services employee in L.A. County.

*Flew from CA to DC for rally.

*Told FBI she didn’t take photos inside Capitol. FBI has receipts.https://t.co/mOXZtP4UXr pic.twitter.com/UVXU2CJc2v — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 29, 2021

When it comes to Blue Anons, we are dealing with people who are resistant to facts and logic. Fighting with them on Facebook is pointless, and it might even get your mother shot.

Never underestimate the stupidity of a bolshie.

That said, have a groovy July 4th weekend! And be thankful you don’t live in New York City. Check out this insanity.