The Morning Briefing: Biden Can't Fix Inflation If He Can't Stop Lying About It

For several months now I have been accusing the Biden administration of not having any plan whatsoever when it comes to dealing with inflation. It would appear that I have been wrong all along. Upon closer inspection, it’s obvious that their plan is to simply hope that everyone is really bad at math.

While my math skills may not be what they were when I was a schoolboy, I can still tell the big numbers from the small numbers.

There have been a lot more big numbers showing up lately. Here’s the thing though, Team Biden keeps telling us that it’s all in our imaginations. Sadly, it’s all too real.

Gwendolyn wrote over the weekend about the current state of the U.S. Misery Index:

From this BLS data, economists are able to quantify the economic health of the country. They add the most recent U.S. unemployment rate, which is 3.6%, to the current rate of U.S. inflation, which is 8.58%, to produce a snapshot of the country’s economy. The result is known as the U.S. Misery Index. The current U.S. Misery Index stands at a very miserable 12.18%. With inflation at record-high levels not seen since the Jimmy Carter administration, it’s unsurprising the Misery Index climbed ever higher over last month’s levels, causing increases in basic necessities like food, shelter, and gasoline. In other words, American consumers are now feeling Bidenflation in their wallets every single day.

All of the White House spin in the world can’t change what the average folks are constantly experiencing. That doesn’t mean that they ever stop trying. In fact, last fall they were trying to push the idea that inflation was only affecting the upper class.

Worry not, Team Clown Car is once again assuring us that it’s all going to be just fine. Rick has the story:

All of us expect the White House to try to spin bad economic news. “What we’re trying to say is that the economy is in a better place than it has been historically,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. “We feel that we are in a good position to take on inflation.”

It was exactly a year ago that I first wrote about the administration’s lack of honesty regarding inflation. Nothing has changed, and that’s the crux of the problem. None of the people who should be involved in remedying the situation are able to be the slightest bit honest about it. As we see from the quote above, they’re delusional about the economy as a whole.

It’s one thing when the politicians try to put lipstick on a pig and sell it to the general public. Here it seems like Biden’s people are trying to spin for themselves as well though.

That’s a rough starting point for finding a solution.

At this point, it might be more comforting if President LOLEightyonemillion and his people would just throw up their hands and say, “Yeah…no clue.” The honesty would be refreshing.

There will be no plan when they’re not honest about what’s happening. This is like a physician looking at a severed femoral artery and prescribing amoxicillin because he keeps telling himself that the patient has an ear infection.

That patient is going to bleed out quickly.

Everything Isn’t Awful

In case you needed it today, a reminder that they weigh owls by wrapping them up in little blankets. 🦉 pic.twitter.com/e0esQwu30J — Goodable (@Goodable) June 12, 2022

