Judge Agrees Companies Can Prevent Employees From Wearing BLM Imagery

An administrative law judge has ruled that The Home Depot could prevent employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery on the clothing supplied by the company.

At issue was the case of a Home Depot employee who said his rights had been violated because the company wouldn’t allow him to wear BLM imagery. Judge Paul Bogas sided with the company, writing that did the BLM labels did not possess “an objective, and sufficiently direct, relationship to terms and conditions of employment.”

Fox Business:

Bogas added that the Black Lives Matter message “originated, and is primarily used, to address the unjustified killings of Black individuals by law enforcement and vigilantes.” “To the extent the message is being used for reasons beyond that, it operates as a political umbrella for societal concerns and relates to the workplace only in the sense that workplaces are part of society,” Bogas wrote.

The National Labor Relations Board general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing the employee from wearing the BLM imagery to protest “racial harassment.” The agency is almost certain to appeal the ruling.

The NLRB alleged last year that Home Depot “selectively and disparately” enforced its dress code to target Black Lives Matter imagery. “The NLRA protects employees’ rights to raise these issues with the goal of improving their working conditions,” NLRB regional director Jennifer Hadsall said in a statement at the time. “It is this important right we seek to protect in this case.” The NLRB did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

