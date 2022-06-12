Trump or No Trump, 2024 GOP Field Is Off and Running

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is flying high. His re-election campaign announced another huge spike in donations — $10.2 million in May, giving him a total of $124 million for the cycle.

And he’s just getting started.

The governor’s two main Democratic rivals are simply outclassed. Former Republican governor-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist raised $1 million in May for a total of $10.2 million. And Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried raised $302,500 for a total of $6.9 million.

DeSantis’s fundraising haul is significant not only for the governor’s race in Florida but for any potential presidential nomination run as well. He can use any money left over from his re-election campaign in a potential presidential campaign, giving the governor a nice head start going into 2023.

According to the Washington Post, there are at least 15 potential GOP primary candidates, all vying for cash, donors, and attention. As the midterms approach, there’s likely to be a re-establishment of reality for at least a few of those candidates when they realize they have a better chance of winning the lottery than they do winning the Republican nomination for president.

The significance of this early maneuvering among candidates is that there are several of them who will challenge for the grand prize even if Donald Trump runs in 2024. Trump is still the bull elephant in the room, but there are several challengers to his throne who believe they can defeat him.

A lot can happen between now and the start of the primary season in January of 2024. But whether it’s a go/no-go for Trump, his potential successors are scrambling for a place at the table and a platform from which to run.