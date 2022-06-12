'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #43: The NSA Loves Us

A portion of this episode was inspired by the unrelenting dislike for government that Ron Swanson shared with us for so many years.

via GIPHY

We talked about some other television shows as well. We don’t always agree on these things, which is a constant reminder of the subjective nature of comedy.

Kevin and I do, however, agree on red flag laws, which get a mention here too.

I can see this turning into a cocktail and cooking video someday. Not sure why, maybe because I’m really hungry as I type this.

Enjoy!