White House Releases Heartbreaking Update on DJ Daniel

Remember DJ Daniel? In case you don't, he's the 13-year-old boy with terminal brain cancer who appeared as a guest of Donald and Melania Trump at the president's speech to a joint session of Congress in March. Daniel dreams of becoming a law enforcement officer when he grows up, but the reality is that he may not reach those dreams. On that night in March, President Trump and Secret Service director Sean Curran made him an honorary Secret Service agent.

If you still don't remember, he's the little boy with terminal brain cancer whom Democrats refused to stand up and clap for during the speech, showing just how vile and despicable they truly are.

Anyway, the White House released a statement on social media on Friday, informing the country that it was time to lift DJ up in prayer after his father had shared some troubling news. "We’re lifting up Agent DJ Daniel in prayer after his dad, Theodis, shared that DJ is now facing three new tumors.DJ is one of the strongest, bravest young men — and has now been sworn into 1,351 law enforcement agencies across the country. Agent Daniel, you're a true legend," the social media posts read. It was accompanied by several pictures of the young man meeting the president and first lady and receiving his honorary Secret Service badge.

For those who don't know his back story, DJ was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2018. He was given five months to live. After 13 brain surgeries and experimental treatments, he has defied the odds thus far. As I wrote back in March, "Today, he's 13 years old and living life to the fullest because, as he puts it, 'you never know when God's gonna call you home.' DJ and his father have traveled around the country, visiting various law enforcement agencies, and many of them have made him an honorary police officer."

DJ became quite a superstar over the next few days, spending time in Washington, D.C., meeting all sorts of important people, and having his picture taken with them. He even gave the president a big hug in the Oval Office. It was also revealed that he's been the subject of bullying — not just from Democrats — because of the little police uniform he wears everywhere he goes.

Law enforcement agencies all over the country have heard DJ's story and taken steps to make him an honorary member of their forces. Last week, he was sworn in by multiple agencies in Williamson County, Texas, putting his grand total at 1,351, a lot more than his original goal of 100. This particular swearing-in was organized by Deputy Jeffrey Combs, who saw DJ during the president's speech. "I saw Theodis pick his son up. I felt that unconditional love, and I just knew I had to find DJ, so it all worked out," he told Fox 7 in Austin.

During the event, his father, Theodis Daniel, told a reporter about the three new tumors and said they're "just winging it day by day."

"It's rough, there isn't a class that can teach you how to deal with it. You're hearing that your child has a nasty disease," Theodis added.

Of course, we'd like to offer our prayers for DJ, his father, and the rest of his family, as well.

