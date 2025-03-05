Worst Moment of the Night? Democrats Disrespect a Little Boy with Cancer

During Donald Trump's big speech on Tuesday night, the Democrats proved more than ever that they hate this country and do not wish to see it succeed. They refused to clap for common sense things like lowering taxes and removing dangerous criminals from the streets. Even worse, they failed to applaud for everyone from the mothers of young girls who were brutally murdered to foster dads and foster children. But one of the most disgusting moments of the evening came when they refused to acknowledge a young boy with brain cancer for something that was about as far from partisan as you can get.

If you're ever on the fence as to just how vile the left can be, remember this story.

In 2018, DJ Daniel was diagnosed with brain cancer and given just five months to live. After 13 brain surgeries, the little boy who dreamed of growing up to become a police officer defied those odds. Today, he's 13 years old and living life to the fullest because, as he puts it, "you never know when God's gonna call you home." DJ and his father have traveled around the country, visiting various law enforcement agencies, and many of them have made him an honorary police officer. Here's DJ's story in his own words:

D.J. Daniel joined President Trump at the Joint Session—a 13-year-old battling cancer who has been sworn in as an honorary officer over 900 times.



President Trump made his dream come true, swearing him in as a Secret Service agent. pic.twitter.com/HkVf8LlPTD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 5, 2025

On Tuesday night, President Trump had Secret Service Director Sean Curran personally make DJ an honorary Secret Service agent. When Curran handed him his official badge, the look on his face was pure joy.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran gives DJ Daniel, a Texas boy who has been battling cancer most of his life, a hug after Trump surprised him by making him a Secret Service agent.



The look on his face... pic.twitter.com/rPMp5uRjsI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2025

As you heard if you watched that clip, the crowd broke out into a chant: "DJ! DJ!" Well, at least some of the crowd did. The Republicans and the other guests with any sense of human decency did. It was a heartfelt moment that should have bypassed any type of partisanship or party lines.

Or so you'd think. When cameras panned over to the other side of the room, this is what you saw. Most of the Democrats couldn't be bothered to wipe the sour looks off their faces or so much as look in the child's direction, never mind stand up and clap for him or chant his name.

🚨 This is MICHIGAN Congresswoman Debbie Dingell refusing to stand for DJ Daniel.🚨



Please retire already. https://t.co/Bz8bcbsgpf — Sweet Home Michigan (@sweethomemich) March 5, 2025

They were too busy pouting because they lost an election and playing with their silly little signs that made them look like they were at an auction or something. Who would ever take these people seriously?

But it gets even worse. It wasn't just the Democrats in Congress. The ones who came on TV after the fact took it to a whole new level.

On MSNBC, Nicole Wallace, nearly in tears, said she hopes DJ grows up and becomes a cop, but then her commentary took a dark and rather odd turn into January 6. She essentially said she hopes that if he does become a law enforcement officer, he never has to defend the Capitol against Donald Trump supporters, and "if he does, I hope he's not one of the six who loses his life to suicide." You really need to hear it for yourself:

MSNBC host says she hopes 13-year-old DJ Daniel doesn’t end his life due to Trump supporters.



SICK.



“I hope he never has to defend the US Capitol against Trump supporters. If he does, I hope he isn't one of the six who loses his life to su*cide.”



pic.twitter.com/5CDAnOBxVL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 5, 2025

And if that wasn't bad enough, Rachel Maddow chimed in, calling it "disgusting" that the president made a "spectacle out of praising a young man who, thus far, survived pediatric cancer, as if the president had something to do with that." She then started rambling about DOGE stopping funding for pediatric cancer. To be honest, I'd have to fact check the DOGE part — though I've never heard actual facts come out of Maddow's mouth, so that may be good enough — but to look at the pure joy on that child's face tonight and call it "disgusting" takes an awfully miserable person.

Rachel Maddow says President Trump celebrating a young cancer survivor "disgusting":



"For the record—and this is disgusting—the President made a spectacle out of praising a young man who thus far survived pediatric cancer, as if the President had something to do with that."… pic.twitter.com/tpPbzhO6Mq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 5, 2025