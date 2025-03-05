WATCH: DJ Daniel Meets the President

Sarah Anderson | 5:55 PM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

One of the biggest stars to emerge from Donald Trump's amazing speech on Tuesday night was DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old boy who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2018 and given just a few months to live. However, after 13 brain surgeries, he's survived the odds and, while he still suffers from some health issues, like advanced cataracts, and has dealt with terrible bullying in the past, he is thriving and enjoying life more than most healthy people I know. 

This young man has always wanted to become a police officer when he grows up, and he is a big supporter of law enforcement. As a matter of fact, he and his father have traveled around the country to various law enforcement agencies over the last few years, and he's become an honorary member of over 900 of them. 

Because of this, the president and first lady invited DJ and his father, Theodis, to be guests at the president's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, but Trump took it a step further and honored DJ as an honorary Secret Service agent. Secret Service Director Sean Curran himself presented DH with a badge in a moment that was about as heartwarming as it gets. Here's a video in case you missed it. It's best to grab some tissues before you watch.  

But as I wrote after the speech, not everyone in the crowd appreciated this sweet moment. While Republicans and the bipartisan guests in the gallery cheered him on, the majority of the Democrats in attendance stayed in their seats and stared into space or fiddled around on their phones. But this article is not about these ugly people who make even a little boy's miraculous life and happiness a partisan issue. This article is about DJ and what came next for him and his family. 

On Wednesday morning, DJ and Theodis appeared on "Fox & Friends," as well as their own local Houston Fox affiliate — the Daniel family lives in Houston, Texas — for interviews. During their interview with Fox 26 in Houston, DJ showed off his badge, while his father said he hopes their story inspires others. "We just have to turn something that most of us see as bad and tragic into something positive. We're supposed to be in the business of trying to inspire people to be a better version of themselves despite what you're going through," he said, adding, "He doesn't give up, he doesn't complain, he just gets out and does it with no excuses. Just stay positive, stay hopeful, and stay prayed up."  

On "Fox & Friends," DJ told Steve Doocey that he sent Trump a cowboy hat from Texas, but he wasn't sure if the president had received it and that he had never spoken to him directly. 

Well, that changed today. DJ and his father and other members of his family not only got to go to the White House, but they also got to meet President Trump and thank him in person. And DJ had one more gift for the president. (If you have any tissues left from the first video I sent, you better get them out.) 

DJ didn't just meet the president, though. He was apparently the guy who everyone in Washington, D.C., wanted to see on Wednesday. Several members of Congress and other dignitaries posted pictures they'd taken with the young man on X.  

