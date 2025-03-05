WATCH: DJ Daniel Meets the President

One of the biggest stars to emerge from Donald Trump's amazing speech on Tuesday night was DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old boy who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2018 and given just a few months to live. However, after 13 brain surgeries, he's survived the odds and, while he still suffers from some health issues, like advanced cataracts, and has dealt with terrible bullying in the past, he is thriving and enjoying life more than most healthy people I know.

This young man has always wanted to become a police officer when he grows up, and he is a big supporter of law enforcement. As a matter of fact, he and his father have traveled around the country to various law enforcement agencies over the last few years, and he's become an honorary member of over 900 of them.

Congratulations to Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel on becoming an honorary member of the U.S. Secret Service while wearing his HPD uniform.



DJ met with HPD Chief J. Noe Diaz Jr. and members of the executive staff last December. https://t.co/6lORAoNGy8 pic.twitter.com/S8e8SMenIo — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 5, 2025

Because of this, the president and first lady invited DJ and his father, Theodis, to be guests at the president's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, but Trump took it a step further and honored DJ as an honorary Secret Service agent. Secret Service Director Sean Curran himself presented DH with a badge in a moment that was about as heartwarming as it gets. Here's a video in case you missed it. It's best to grab some tissues before you watch.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran gives DJ Daniel, a Texas boy who has been battling cancer most of his life, a hug after Trump surprised him by making him a Secret Service agent.



The look on his face... pic.twitter.com/rPMp5uRjsI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2025

But as I wrote after the speech, not everyone in the crowd appreciated this sweet moment. While Republicans and the bipartisan guests in the gallery cheered him on, the majority of the Democrats in attendance stayed in their seats and stared into space or fiddled around on their phones. But this article is not about these ugly people who make even a little boy's miraculous life and happiness a partisan issue. This article is about DJ and what came next for him and his family.

On Wednesday morning, DJ and Theodis appeared on "Fox & Friends," as well as their own local Houston Fox affiliate — the Daniel family lives in Houston, Texas — for interviews. During their interview with Fox 26 in Houston, DJ showed off his badge, while his father said he hopes their story inspires others. "We just have to turn something that most of us see as bad and tragic into something positive. We're supposed to be in the business of trying to inspire people to be a better version of themselves despite what you're going through," he said, adding, "He doesn't give up, he doesn't complain, he just gets out and does it with no excuses. Just stay positive, stay hopeful, and stay prayed up."

On "Fox & Friends," DJ told Steve Doocey that he sent Trump a cowboy hat from Texas, but he wasn't sure if the president had received it and that he had never spoken to him directly.

Well, that changed today. DJ and his father and other members of his family not only got to go to the White House, but they also got to meet President Trump and thank him in person. And DJ had one more gift for the president. (If you have any tissues left from the first video I sent, you better get them out.)

“There’s one more thing I’ve got for ya, a big hug!”



DJ Daniel embraced President Trump in the Oval Office 🥹 pic.twitter.com/tpmugCYnHs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025

DJ didn't just meet the president, though. He was apparently the guy who everyone in Washington, D.C., wanted to see on Wednesday. Several members of Congress and other dignitaries posted pictures they'd taken with the young man on X.

I got to meet the newest member of the United States Secret Service, DJ Daniel! Highlight of the night! pic.twitter.com/tiYOGwVnPU — Congressman Tom Barrett (@RepTomBarrett) March 5, 2025

Honored to meet America’s newest @SecretService Special Agent: DJ Daniel.



Our nation loves you, DJ!



Your story is an inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/TPyVsBkwpG — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) March 5, 2025

Last night @POTUS highlighted the story of DJ Daniel.



DJ’s courage, kindness, and support for law enforcement is an inspiration to us all.



It was an honor to meet DJ and his father, a patriot who served our country in the Navy! pic.twitter.com/Y8mWKHRme8 — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) March 5, 2025

You might have seen 13-year-old DJ Daniel last night when President Trump appointed him as an honorary Secret Service agent.



DJ is a cancer survivor and has always wanted to be a cop.



He challenged me to see if I could handle his squeeze. I almost tapped out! pic.twitter.com/o8LC0OQbi4 — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) March 5, 2025

