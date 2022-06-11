Even CNN is Calling Out Dems’ Hypocrisy on Political Violence

Democrats, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, romanticized and legitimized the Antifa and BLM riots in the summer of 2020, calling them “peaceful protests,” and only condemned the violence when it was politically necessary to do so. But there was near-universal condemnation by Republicans of the violence that occurred at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The 2020 riots caused as much as $2 billion in property damage and resulted in dozens of deaths, but Democrats didn’t want to offend their radical base, even though these radical rioters literally called for “burning the system down.”

Kamala Harris even described the riots as a “movement” that should not stop.

“They’re not going to stop. They’re not going to stop,” she said. “This is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop. And everyone beware because they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop before Election Day and they’re not going to stop after Election Day. And everyone should take note of that. They’re not gonna let up and they should not.”

This week, authorities caught a pro-abortion activist with multiple weapons near the home of Justice Kavanaugh, and the man admitted that he planned to assassinate Kavanaugh. Joe Biden failed to condemn the man’s actions, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hasn’t retracted his past violent rhetoric aimed at Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch. “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

It’s almost ironic that the attempted assassination came just before the Democrat’s partisan hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—because even a CNN panel this week couldn’t deny their blatant hypocrisy when it comes to political violence.

“I mean, activism has its place, of course, speaking out has its place too, but to threaten a Supreme Court Justice and his family outside of his home is beyond the pale,” CNN political correspondent David Gregory said. “And the truth is that a lot of people on the left who are in political power are being so hypocritical about this. They lecture us all the time about the excesses of the right, including Donald Trump on January 6, fomenting mob violence, and yet they are out there countenancing — as they have with statements before — that it’s okay to stand outside these people’s homes.”

CNN’s chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt, who was on the panel, agreed. “I think to David’s point, too, there’s no question, yes, peaceful protests are part of being American, but there is a responsibility for people in leadership positions to talk to people who believe in them and who elected them about where is the line and where should we be drawing that line, especially when we’re seeing political violence seep into more and more of our conversations, whether it’s January 6th or what’s going on with Brett Kavanaugh here. I mean, at what point do we say these people deserve, our public servants deserve to be able to live a private life in safety,” she said.

“And sure, if you want to show up at the Supreme Court and protest — you know, maybe that’s the place to do it, that’s clearly not where Democratic leaders are right now and I think it’s because of their base,” Hunt added.

Newsbusters referred to this as a “pigs fly” moment for CNN because you’d never have expected them to call the Democrats out for their hypocrisy on anything, let alone their obsession with Jan. 6.

If CNN can call it like it is, imagine how regular Americans see it.