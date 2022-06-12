'Unwoke' Free-for-All #7: LeBron James, Gardening, and the Emotional Weakness of Internet Trolls

After our trademark long hello and conversation about what we’re drinking, Kevin and I managed to get in a variety of things, including the fact that we’re not big fans of LeBron James.

via GIPHY

Our intended main focus, however, was the relentlessly annoying social media and internet trolls we both deal with on the regular. We explore why they all seem to come from the left.

We have theories.

As always, we wrap up with our signature “D*****bag of the Week Not Named Joe Biden” and “The Thing That Didn’t Suck” segments. We’re all about the happy here.

