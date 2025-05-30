Even the Biden Administration Couldn’t Believe How DUMB and GUILLIBLE the Mainstream Media Was!

Sometimes, the smartest PR strategy is to tell the truth. It happens a lot that, of all the options available, telling the truth is your best choice.

Clients hate that!

Advertisement

“Why the hell am I paying you money if I’m just gonna tell the truth?! I could’ve done that on my own!” They’re disappointed if there’s no smoke, mirrors, or magic act.

Alas, most of the time, a client’s PR options are finite. The “facts on the ground” almost always limit your choices. I can’t “sell” a story that isn’t credible, so reality keeps you grounded — especially in an outcome-based endeavor like PR.

Trust me on this, folks: If you jump headfirst out of a second-story building enough times, you’ll believe in gravity, too.

In 1999’s “Bigger and Blacker” show, Chris Rock declared, “A man is only as faithful as his options.” (And 19 years later, in a wacky coincidence, Rock admitted to cheating on his wife and destroying his marriage. Whoops.)

No comment on the male part, but Rock was absolutely, 100% right if he was talking about PR. The overwhelming majority of the time, we’re limited by our options.

But what happens when there are no limits?

Just as a crazy theoretical, what would happen if the mainstream media were so far up one political party’s [colon] that they believed EVERYTHING it said? No matter how divorced from reality it might be, they still accepted it as gospel.

What then?

Well, then you get something called “cheap fakes.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’s Alex Thompson have been busy making the media rounds, hawking their tell-all book, “Original Sin.” Yesterday, they broke bread with Bari Weiss. Here’s the link:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Advertisement

What’s especially galling is the post-election gloating of the Biden team: They don’t feel guilty about hiding Biden’s senility from the American people. There’s zero contrition over their attempted Folgers Crystals taste-test swap of President Biden with President Autopen.

Instead, the opposite is true. They’re proud of their lies! So proud, in fact, that they couldn’t resist bragging about it.

Check out this exchange at the 1:19:35 mark:

BARI WEISS: Speaking of fake news and misinformation, you’ll remember that days before the catastrophic debate that we’ve been talking about, The New York Times came out with a story, labeling that the clips of Biden looking sort of lost and disoriented — this is a news story — were “cheap fakes.” ALEX THOMPSON: I have a good story about this. So, when we were reporting the book, I remember talking to a fairly senior White House person, and they were like — basically made like, yes, he was bad; yes, we shouldn’t have run him again; yes, like, he was really struggling — but they sort of got in my face. They were like, “You guys, like, bought some of our spin, and they specifically mentioned the “cheap fake” stuff. They were like — this person — “We could not” — at least, they were speaking for themselves — they were like, “I could not believe we got those stories placed.” [emphasis added]

Even the brain-dead Biden White House was stunned by the mainstream media’s stupidity!

“I could not believe we got those stories placed” is a PR pro’s gloat when a crappy, idiotic pitch defies the law of gravity and somehow flies. (Yes, I know the feeling: I once landed a sales guru on the cover of Ad Age by claiming he’s so smooth, he could sell hairbrushes to bald guys. If you click on my profile pic, you’ll probably figure out how I came up with the pitch.)

Advertisement

Related: The Revelation of Saint Jake Tapper of CNN

Jake Tapper elaborated on the “cheap fake” con-job at the 1:20:42 mark:

BARI WEISS: …It is our job to distrust politician spin. JAKE TAPPER: …So the “cheap fake” thing is so fascinating to me, and we — [talks a little about their book’s pitch and planning]. “Cheap fakes” is such an interesting topic. “Cheap fakes” is a term that this Harvard professor or expert on misinformation came up with as a play on “deep fakes.” We all know what deep fakes are: Using technology to make it look as though Bari Weiss is saying something she would never say… “Cheap Fakes” is, it’s too cute by half the term. It’s just meant as a play on deep fakes because it’s not using technology, it’s just, like, editing. So, for example, Joe Biden, at the anniversary of Normandy, is sitting down and they’re announcing Lloyd Austin, and he freezes in place. …Why does he freeze in place? He freezes in place because it is a huge effort for this man to sit down. It is a huge effort for this man to stand up. So he just freezes in place until they’re done introducing Lloyd Austin, and then he sits down. The clip is him just freezing without him sitting down. It is a clip of something weird. It is a clip of a man who is enfeebled. It is not a clip of a man freezing for no reason, and this is one of the reasons why the White House was able to get some reporters — and I would say, not me and not Alex, some reporters — to buy this “cheap fake” thing is because there were edits that they were able to use to say, “Look, it’s not even real,” or “It’s not fair.” When he’s wandering off at the G7 in Italy, he is wandering towards a bunch of paratroopers. That does not make the moment any less weird. It is still strange, and it is still him wandering off, and it is still Prime Minister Maloney bringing him back, but the edit of not showing that he’s actually walking towards… a paratrooper allowed the White House to successfully tell some reporters — I’m not defending the White House here; I just want people to understand I’m not defending it — but I’m saying, having that edit where it was allowed them to sell to Washington Post, New York Times, other newspapers — I believe those two papers; I might be wrong — but some mainstream [media] organizations the idea that these are “cheap fakes.” Now, I didn’t think so. I thought that they were edited, but they were weird moments regardless. I think that that is part of the story of a gullible press and the White House taking advantage of edits that didn’t need to be made to make an argument that went way too far in the White House’s direction, to the point that even the White House people were telling Alex, “I can’t believe you bought it.”

Advertisement

Let’s overlook Jake Tapper’s self-congratulatory back-slapping. (I know it’s annoying, especially after he spent most of the past half-decade carrying water for the Biden White House.) But let’s look at the bigger picture:

The Biden White House now admits to conning the media over “cheap fakes.” So, it beckons the obvious question: How many outlets were stupid and gullible enough to fall for it?

Here’s your list of shame:

Advertisement

“I can’t believe you bought it.”

Yeah, I kinda can.

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to all our family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms): More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!