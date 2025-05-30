The Morning Briefing: Open Borders Dems Can Never Wash the Blood Off of Their Hands

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is off to a pineapple/elderflower experimentation frenzy.

Advertisement

Stalwart Morning Briefing readers were aware all last year that the border was far and away my number one issue for the election. Open borders Democrats and perennially weak Republicans who never adequately battled them have been the bane of my existence seemingly forever. Because things can always get worse with the Democrats, the open borders situation became an absolute nightmare while Joe Biden and his commie puppet masters were occupying the White House.

President Trump is doing everything that he can to deal with the results of the Biden administration's disastrous policies, but it's a gargantuan task. Yes, the border is now secure, but it's rough going trying to get rid of all of the criminal detritus that Biden left behind. This is from Rick:

Ava Moore, an 18-year-old recent graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in Colorado, was visiting her family over Memorial Day weekend before reporting to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs for basic training. Moore was out on Lake Grapevine kayaking when a jet ski driven by a Venezuelan illegal alien, 22-year-old Daikerlyn Gonzalez Gonzalez, began buzzing swimmers close to the shore. The jet ski made several passes "at high speed," according to authorities, when it hit Moore from behind. The girl suffered severe head trauma and was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Gonzalez fled the scene with 21-year-old Maikel Coello Perozo, colliding with two other cars on the way out.

This is yet another horror story that should never have happened and for which the open borders Dems are directly responsible. Of course, they never take any responsibility for anything.

Democratic politicians and their rancid lapdogs in the mainstream media keep prattling on about how mean the Trump administration is as it rounds up and deports people who shouldn't be here. In their decades-long fictional immigration story, it's only sweet people who are looking for a better life who come into this country illegally. They completely ignore the existence of cartels and act as if brutal tragedies like this one are anomalous.

Advertisement

We've all lost count of these horrific "anomalies," haven't we?

In my dream scenario, all of the open borders lunatics get shipped off with the rapists and murderers who are being deported. We are, in theory, a nation of laws, though; my cosmic paddy wagon will have to remain doing its work in my mind.

President Trump is brilliantly fulfilling his campaign promises about the border and illegal immigrants, but, again, the mess that Biden left behind isn't an easy one to clean up. One shudders to think about what a lawless hellscape we'd be dealing with if the Democrats had held onto the White House.

In another, longer-running dream scenario of mine, they never get near the place again.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We'll begin with this note from Bob:

Good morning Mr. Kruiser!

Your comment: First, bear in mind that Slotkin — who was just elected last year — has publicly criticized her party for being a little too out there.

I feel compelled to correct you, sir! The comment should have been: “First, bear in mind that Slotkin – who was just elected to the Senate last year – has publicly criticized her party for letting the peasants know that they are a little too out there!

The Hygrade Heiress is every bit as “far out there” as the rest of her party, she just puts on the public face of being “moderate”. When the time comes, she will vote in lockstep with the party!

Cheers!

Way too many presumptions here, Bob. I'm quite familiar with Slotkin. I spend about a third of the year in Ann Arbor, and was there for the six weeks running up to the election. Heck, I had dinner one table away from her in a restaurant (Café Zola — my favorite) in October. The comment should have been exactly what it was. Since the quote I was referencing mentioned that she is a senator, I had complete faith in my astute readers to connect the dots regarding which office she was elected to. My readers don't need me to hold their hands and explain everything. My very concise comment conveyed the message that she's out there too. Again, regular Stephen Kruiser readers are a cut above and don't need everything spelled out for them.

Advertisement

Thanks for reaching out!

This is from an anonymous reader:

Loved your response to Robert about "getting" the first paragraph of your Morning Briefing!

I have to sit down, each morning, to read the MB before I make the drive from Glendale to Tempe for work. It helps to keep my blood pressure in check, and provides a quick run-down of stories that you've found to be important. After I get to the office, I can take the time to hit a few of the links to articles "below the fold", as it were, and get more details from the articles that have peaked my curiosity.

Of course, I always have to check out the Twitchy articles, because who doesn't like seeing the Dems and Loons (but I repeat myself) owning themselves on X, in a glorious sh*t storm?

Take care, and keep what sanity you have intact!

Glendale to Tempe at rush hour must be fun. It feels like the west side of Glendale has grown halfway to Los Angeles. I'm glad the Briefing is helping with the blood pressure and I hope there aren't any weird side effects.

Friend of the Briefing Brice writes:

"Mendantya was a big believer in bringing various unguents to all outdoor spoken work collaborations."

With that line I fully expected you to somehow make Democrat leadership part of the story.

Honestly, I just wanted to get the word unguent into the SQNS. It's been a favorite of mine and my best friend's since high school. We like to drop it into conversations at odd times just to amuse ourselves and confuse everyone else.

We will finish from this with Charlotte:

Hey there, Kruiser-Man,

I love the Morning Briefing and look forward to it ever Monday through Friday morning. But on Saturday and Sunday, there is no Morning Briefing, leaving me bereft. Might I suggest that you (or Chris or Kevin) do a quarterly Saturday Morning Briefing?

Till next time...

I cannot too highly recommend my self-imposed weekend news blackout. I think everyone would benefit from at least one scheduled day away from the news cycle. Two is glorious. Try it for a while, if you don't like it, we'll revisit this quarterly thing.

Advertisement

Thanks to everyone who wrote in!

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

#WINNING (for now). Court Allows Trump’s Tariffs to Stay in Place

Chris Cillizza's Tesla Vandalized... And He's SHOCKED It Wasn't Done by Conservatives

Bongino Discovered Comey’s Secret FBI Files: ‘You’re Gonna Be Stunned.'

Whose Fault Is the Gaza Aid Fiasco?

Two Suspects in Jet Ski Murder of Air Force Academy Cadet Were Illegal Aliens

True Crime Thursday: Veteran, Adult Star... Murderer?

Biden Didn’t Investigate 65K Endangered Migrant Children Reports

Wolf Blitzer Ate Buffalo Wings With a Knife and Fork, and I Can’t Even

Postseason College Baseball Gets Underway This Weekend. Here's What to Watch For.

A Victory for Power and Principle: Trump Stops Coal Plant Closure

The Revelation of Saint Jake Tapper of CNN

Covadonga: The ‘Mustard Seed’ of Christian Defiance That Liberated Spain from Islam

The Religion of School

May 29: The Last Day of the World

When Presidents Are Right and Courts Are Wrong: Defying the Bench to Save the Nation

Here's What Hamas Did When It Heard Who Won the U.S. Election

600 Days In, Dozens of Israelis Still Hostage in Gaza

‘There Is Video’ Proving Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide, and It Will Be Released

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. If You Think the GOP Is Screwed Up, Check Out the Democrats

Here's the Other Kennedy Who's Found Her Home in MAGA Land...For Now

Sen. Lieawatha Leads Delegation on Warpath Against Trump's Foreign Student Policy

Watch a 'Shark Tank' Host Obliterate a CNN Panel's Fake News Nonsense Over the Economy

Florida Governor Signs Important New Gun Law

Cam&Co. 2A Advocates Weigh Next Steps After Under-21 Carry Ban Upheld By Georgia Court

Illinois Tries to Re-Define 'Sensitive Places' In Defense of 'Gun-Free Zone'

David Hogg: Nancy Pelosi Really is Remarkably Good at Trading Stocks

His Drunken Majesty. King Charles Suggests That Canada Be Returned to Indigenous People

Advertisement

Florida Appellate Court to Pulitzer Board: Stand Up And Take Your Medicine in Trump Defamation Case

Baller. Watch: Pope Shows He’s A True American With Viral One-Handed Baseball Catch

Attorney General Bondi Kicks American Bar Association to the Curb

Let Us Now Praise Steadfast Men: Trump's Pardon of Mark Bashaw Rights a Military Injustice

CNN Reporter Marks Fifth Anniversary of ‘Fiery But Mostly Peaceful’

MSNBC: Trans People on Medicaid Face a Horrifying Future Under the Big, Beautiful Bill

Alex Thompson: Media Were Concerned About Being Ostracized by Peers

VIP

The Burglar Whines: North Korea Throws a Fit Over Trump’s 'Golden Dome'

The Education Department, Intellectual Silliness, and the Demise of Our Schooling

Why the Dems’ Plan to Win Back Men Won’t Work From a Former Young Male Dem

Adventures in The Patriarchy™ Vol XVI: Dripping Disdain, Utter Condescension

Gerald Ford's Liberty

There's a Huge Difference Between Trump's Pardons and Biden's

Around the Interwebz

‘Lilo & Stitch’: All The Box Office Records Broken

The good kind of doomed. AI video just took a startling leap in realism. Are we doomed?

The Bradbury Building Featured in ‘Blade Runner’ Was Inspired by a 19th-Century Utopian Novel

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

05/29/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR FRIDAY, MAY 30, 2025





In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Hill

Radio: ABC

Secondary Print: Wall Street Journal

New Media: Merit Street Media



Out-of-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters

Print: New York Times

Radio: NPR

Secondary Print: AP

New Media: The Lion



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

2:05 PM Out-of-Town Pool Call Time



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Press Conference with Elon Musk

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



3:25 PM THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Joint Base Andrews

South Lawn

Open Press



3:35 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Joint Base Andrews

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:45 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Allegheny County Airport

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



4:35 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Allegheny County Airport

Allegheny County Airport

Pre-Credentialed Media



4:45 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Allegheny County Airport en route U.S. Steel Corporation - Irvin Works

Allegheny County Airport

Pre-Credentialed Media



4:50 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives U.S. Steel Corporation - Irvin Works

U.S. Steel Corporation - Irvin Works

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on U.S. Steel Deal

U.S. Steel Corporation - Irvin Works

Pre-Credentialed Media



6:35 PM THE PRESIDENT departs U.S. Steel Corporation - Irvin Works en route Alleghany County Airport

U.S. Steel Corporation - Irvin Works

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:40 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Allegheny County Airport

Allegheny County Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:50 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Allegheny County Airport en route Joint Base Andrews

Allegheny County Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:35 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Joint Base Andrews

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:45 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route The White House

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:55 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

South Lawn

Open Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.