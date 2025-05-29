‘There Is Video’ Proving Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide, and It Will Be Released

In a segment that’s sure to reignite debate over one of the most controversial deaths in recent memory, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino revealed on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that federal investigators have reviewed surveillance footage from Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell — and confirmed the existence of video never before seen by the public.

“Those two cases obviously are of significant public interest,” Bongino began, referring to Epstein and another unnamed case. “I’m just telling you what we see in the file. I am — I just wanna be crystal clear on this. I am not asking anyone to believe me. I’m telling you what’s there and what isn’t.”

What isn’t there, according to Bongino, is any evidence supporting theories of foul play.

“There is nothing in the file at this point on the Epstein case, and there is gonna be a disclosure on this coming shortly,” Bongino revealed. “We are working through some v — there is video. That is something the public does not have.”

That bombshell prompted co-host Lawrence Jones to ask the obvious follow-up: “There’s video of him killing himself?”

Bongino clarified, “No, no, not fi — uh, not the actual act, but there — the, the entire, um, [Metropolitan Correctional Center] bay, there was only one camera. There were other — there’s video that when you look at the video… And we will release that. That’s what’s taking a while on this.”

According to Bongino, the video is currently undergoing enhancement before being made public. “We are working on cleaning it up to make sure you have an enhanced ver—” he started, before assuring viewers, “and we’re gonna give you the original so you don’t think there were any shenanigans. You’re gonna see, there is no one there but him.”

In no uncertain terms, Bongino stated: “There’s just nobody there.”

He also made clear that despite years of online speculation and countless conspiracy theories, there has been no evidence — at all — of anyone else being involved in Epstein’s death.

“So I say to people all the time, if you have a tip, let us know,” he said. “But there’s no DNA. There’s no audio. There’s no fingerprints. There’s no suspects. There’s no accomplices. There’s no tips. There is nothing.”

Bongino emphasized the point one more time: “If you have it, I am happy to see it. There’s video clear as day, he’s the only person in there and the only person coming out.”

“You can see it,” he added.

The confirmation of the surveillance footage — along with Bongino’s promise to release both the original and enhanced versions — sets the stage for what could be a pivotal moment in the public understanding of what really happened inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center on the night of Epstein’s death. If the video is as conclusive as Bongino says, it may finally put to rest one of the most explosive mysteries of the past decade.

It may also very well fuel even more questions about how a man connected to so many powerful people was left alone in the first place. Perhaps the real story isn't whether Epstein killed himself so much as it is that he was given the opportunity to do so.

