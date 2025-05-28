It's Obvious That the Obamas Are Hiding Something

The rumors about Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage won’t go away, and that’s largely because neither of them has bothered to deny them. Despite media portrayals suggesting that Michelle has addressed the speculation, what we keep getting are vague, rehearsed soundbites that avoid saying anything definitive. Her excuse for skipping Trump’s inauguration — that she “had nothing to wear” — was laughable, especially coming from a former first lady with unlimited resources. And her brother’s attempt to vouch for the couple on a podcast only raised more eyebrows.

It’s telling that Michelle and Barack still haven’t offered a clear denial. Instead, we’re expected to believe that there’s nothing wrong after each flimsy excuse and explanation is offered. That’s not convincing; it’s a deflection. If everything were fine, they wouldn’t need to keep staging these awkward attempts at reassurance. Their relationship increasingly looks more like a political partnership than a marriage, much like the Clintons’. Yet every time Michelle opens her mouth, mocking the divorce rumors without actually denying them, the media treats it like the rumors have been put to bed. Officially. End of story.

Except that they’re not. On Wednesday, Page Six reported that the Obamas “proved they’re still going strong with a romantic date night” in New York City this week.

The couple was photographed leaving New York City’s Lowell Hotel restaurant Tuesday night, their first time spotted together in six months. Barack, 63, suited up for the occasion. Michelle, for her part, stunned in a ruffled black gown, completing her look with a pair of black slingback heels. She wore her hair back in a low bun and accessorized with statement gold jewelry, from her hoop earrings to the bangles stacked on her arm. The 61-year-old, who had her wedding ring on, was all smiles exiting the establishment. As for her husband, Barack maintained a serious expression as the duo approached their car surrounded by Secret Service members. He walked behind his wife, and the pair did not engage in any PDA.

This is the first time we’ve seen them together in public in months. Yet the media is pushing this “all is well” line while unsubtly pointing out details that “prove” the rumors of marital problems to be false. Michelle “had her wedding ring on.” Oh really? Did anyone think she wouldn’t?

But what about Barack’s wedding anniversary message on Instagram from last year?

Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama! 32 years together, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with. pic.twitter.com/04t41YYfN6 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2024

Really?

And if we're using social media posts as evidence of marital bliss, I present the following evidence:

Come on, how many times have we seen the Clintons in public together? Is there anyone who believes that they’re still happily married? Did this post from Bill fool anyone?

I’ve been saying it for a while now: Unless the Obamas issue a clear, unequivocal statement shutting down the reports of marital trouble, the speculation isn’t going anywhere, and it shouldn’t. When the media swoons over a carefully choreographed “date night” in New York as evidence that everything’s fine, it reeks of desperation.

They’re not getting divorced. Just like the Clintons, there’s too much at stake. The brand, the image, and the political capital all depend on the illusion of a stable marriage. Do I think they’d keep up appearances for the cameras, even if the relationship were hollow behind the scenes? Absolutely.

And those PR-friendly date nights are all part of the performance.

