Michelle Obama Goes Into Therapy, Is ‘Transitioning’ To Next Phase of Her Life

Michelle Obama says she’s back in therapy as she begins her “transition” to the “next phase” of her life.

I’m not kidding; that’s exactly what People magazine is reporting.

Advertisement

According to the article, during a recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s "On Purpose" podcast, Obama opened up about her current focus on mental health. She revealed that after years in the spotlight — including eight in the White House as first lady — she’s now turning to therapy to help guide her through this personal transition.

“At this phase of my life, I’m in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know?” Michelle said, according to the magazine. “I’m 60 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact. I’m an empty nester. You know my girls are in — they’ve been launched. And now for the first time, as I’ve said before, every choice I’m making is completely mine.”

Imagine needing therapy to handle what countless people go through every day.

“I now don’t have the excuse of, ‘Well my kids need this,’ or ‘my husband needs that’ or ‘the country needs that.’ So how do I think about this next phase, and let me get some help,” she added.

Related: Here's The Latest Proof The Obamas Are Hiding Something Big

Let’s just get this out of the way, because I know it’s coming in the comments: no, I don’t believe Michelle Obama is a man who transitioned. I’ve seen the photos, the claims, the so-called “evidence” — and I’ve never bought into any of it. Not once. That said, these rumors have been swirling for years, and you’d have to be willfully ignorant to think she’s not aware of them.

Advertisement

So when she recently said she’s “transitioning” into a new phase of life — come on, really? Of all the words to use, that’s the one she picks? This is the same woman who’s been dogged by the “no photos of her pregnant” crowd, the infamous “Mike” gaffe by Barack, and the persistent rumors about his sexuality. Whether she meant it or not, dropping the word “transition” into the conversation was bound to light that fire again.

Michelle — who has been a longtime “advocate” of therapy and has done it for years — likened it on the podcast to getting a “tune-up,” and she noted that she felt that this was the perfect time in her life to do so, knowing all the things she already did. "Let me unwind some old habits. Let me sort through some old guilt that I’ve been carrying around. Let me talk about how my relationship with my mother has affected how I think about things," she shared. “So, I’m getting that tune-up for this next phase because I believe this is a whole other phase in life for me," she continued. "And I now have the wisdom to know— let me go get some coaching while I’m doing it so that I have other voices other than the people who know me best. I’ve got a new person that’s getting to know me, and seeing me completely new and hearing all these emotions.”

Advertisement

How insufferable can Michelle Obama get? I suppose it makes sense — her fame has always been tied to her husband, and now she’s grappling with the fact that she’s no longer the center of attention. Her attempt to stay relevant, like that flop of a podcast with her brother, hasn’t exactly set the world on fire.

Sure, she still has a loyal fanbase hanging on her every word, but lately she’s been making the rounds on every podcast she can find, eager to complain about how hard life is as “a black woman in America” and all the usual talking points. Honestly, if she wants to “transition” into anything, maybe she should start with silence.

While mainstream outlets fawn over Michelle Obama's "transitions," we're committed to delivering the unvarnished truth. Support fearless journalism that cuts through the propaganda—become a VIP member now with the code FIGHT for 60% off and get exclusive access to our in-depth analysis.