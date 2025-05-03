The Obamas Just Made Their Biggest Cover-Up Mistake Yet

Last week, Michelle Obama offered the most ridiculous excuse for skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration, and let’s just say it didn’t do her any favors. On a podcast few people listen to—the one she does with her brother—she claimed she didn’t attend because she “had nothing to wear.”

And the media ate it up as if that explanation made sense, completely ignoring the fact that a former first lady with unlimited resources couldn’t find a dress would be like Donald Trump claiming he doesn’t have enough ties.

I’ve been saying for a while now that despite the media’s portrayal that she has been publicly refuting rumors of marital problems with Barack, that she’s actually been evasive whenever asked about those rumors, dodging direct questions with vague empowerment-speak instead of a clear denial.

And she’s done it again!

What's especially telling about Michelle Obama's latest attempt to address those persistent divorce rumors isn't what she says — it's what she carefully avoids saying. In a recent appearance on "The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett," with her brother, we got the same kind of non-denial denial we’ve been getting for weeks.

Michelle Obama publicly pushed back against ongoing speculation surrounding her marriage to former President Barack Obama, stating during a podcast appearance that "everybody would know" if the couple were facing serious issues. The comments came during her interview on "The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett," where she was joined by her brother, Craig Robinson. "He would know it," Michelle said, referring to Robinson. "And everybody would know it." She added, "I'm not a martyr. I would be problem solving in public. 'Let me tell you what he did.'" Her brother quipped in response, "If they were having a problem, I would be doing a podcast with him."

It was her brother’s comment that really raised the red flags. I’m not even sure what

"If they were having a problem, I would be doing a podcast with him." Really? Because family members never cover for each other? Having Michelle's brother vouch for them only makes it look worse—like they knew Michelle's explanations weren't cutting it.

In any case, I’m still waiting for the explicit denial. And there hasn’t been one. But the hints of problems have been there for months. Look, if she had simply insisted she was protesting Trump by not attending his inauguration, I’d have been sold. But the dress thing was ridiculous. Also, that doesn’t explain her conspicuous absence from President Jimmy Carter's funeral.

Meanwhile, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson fueled further speculation in an interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show," where he claimed Michelle Obama "really dislikes her husband" and appeared "miserable." He added, "Her hostility toward the guy is unbelievable." Kelly echoed that view, stating, "Everything she says is negative." Carlson, who has been married for 33 years, argued the Obamas have been pulled in different directions since leaving the White House. "They sort of miss the point, which is in a normal life, your marriage is the core of everything," he said. In a separate interview last month with Hamilton College President Steven Tepper, Barack Obama acknowledged that his presidency strained the marriage. "I was in a deep deficit with my wife. So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things," he said.

Let's be honest here — when couples are truly happy, they don't need elaborate explanations about why they're rarely seen together. They don't need their brothers to vouch for their marriage. And they certainly don't need to keep addressing "rumors" with non-denial denials.

Make no mistake about it — if the Obamas want to put these rumors to rest, they could do so with a simple, straightforward statement. Instead, we get carefully crafted responses that sound more like they came from a PR firm than a happily married couple.

And that speaks volumes more than their actual words.

