Two Suspects in Jet Ski Murder of Air Force Academy Cadet Were Illegal Aliens

Ava Moore, an 18-year-old recent graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in Colorado, was visiting her family over Memorial Day weekend before reporting to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs for basic training.

Moore was out on Lake Grapevine kayaking when a jet ski driven by a Venezuelan illegal alien, 22-year-old Daikerlyn Gonzalez Gonzalez, began buzzing swimmers close to the shore. The jet ski made several passes "at high speed," according to authorities, when it hit Moore from behind. The girl suffered severe head trauma and was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Gonzalez fled the scene with 21-year-old Maikel Coello Perozo, colliding with two other cars on the way out.

Both illegals arrived at the southern border in 2023, both were processed, and both were released with a notice to appear at a future date before an immigration judge.

The family of Ava Moore asked for forgiveness.

“This is a difficult time for all involved, but also an opportunity for our beautiful girl to continue to impact our community,” the family said in a statement shared during a Wednesday press conference. “Out of this tragedy, God will make good — and that only can be accomplished through forgiveness.”

Both suspects were arrested in Dallas on Tuesday.

Fox 4:

According to the arrest affidavit, the jet ski was traveling at a high rate of speed and dangerously close to other people in the water. Witnesses told investigators that Moore and other kayakers tried to paddle away before she was struck from behind. Bystanders tried to stop Gonzalez and Perozo from fleeing, but members of their group helped them escape to a nearby parking lot. The pair were arrested two days later at the Oak Cliff residence.

Those bystanders were so insistent on the suspects staying put and waiting for the police that Gonzalez and Perozo termed their flight from the scene as an escape from danger. Perozo told police that a truck began following them, forcing them to exit their vehicle and flee on foot.

Both Gonzalez and Perozo are in jail on an immigration detainer. They will have to see an immigration judge who will decide whether they are removed back to Venezuela. "I would think that a bond would be inappropriate in this case," Johnson said during the news conference. The two suspects are in the state's custody. Once the state is finished with their case, they will be turned over on the ICE detainer, and they will proceed through the immigration process. On Wednesday, ICE said both are in removal proceedings.

The suspects were tracked down by the Attorney General's Fugitive Apprehension Task Force. Attorney General Ken Paxton expressed outrage at the unnecessary, useless death of a young woman preparing to serve her country.

“Ava Moore’s senseless death was caused by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country in the first place. My heart breaks for Ava’s family and friends, and my prayers are with them as they face this tragedy,” said Paxton. “My office will continue to work with local, state, and national law enforcement partners to secure justice for Ava.”

Defenders of illegal immigration might claim it was an "accident" that killed Ava Moore. The point Paxton is making is that it's an accident that didn't have to happen.

He's spot on.

