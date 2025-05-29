Bongino Discovered Comey’s Secret FBI Files: ‘You’re Gonna Be Stunned.'

In a stunning interview on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, former Secret Service agent and current Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino dropped a bombshell that could reignite scrutiny of the FBI under former Director James Comey. Bongino revealed that his team recently uncovered previously hidden FBI documents from Comey’s tenure — and the details could be explosive.

“Because of Jim Comey, because he cannot control himself and his emotions. He is a child. He is a big child,” Bongino said, blasting the former FBI director. “Jim Comey, who wants you to belie — Jim Comey taking a shot at the president, ‘Oh, look at me, I’m such a victim. The president’s going after me.’ He’s making a ton of money on this book. The only person that got prosecuted was the president. Uh, Jim Comey, we’re finding stuff even now.”

According to Bongino, while recent leadership changes have sparked internal cooperation at the FBI, that hasn’t stopped disturbing discoveries tied directly to the Comey era.

“Wait till you read the stuff that’s coming out, buddy,” Bongino warned, clearly indicating that a declassification effort is already in motion.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones pressed Bongino on the presence of remaining loyalists within the bureau. “Does he still have loyalists in the building? Because when I hear the FBI director saying, ‘You guys are finding boxes that are hidden,’ okay, uh, how does that happen in the bureau?”

Bongino revealed that the agency still employed many good people. “Well, we were there a couple of weeks, and, uh, luckily, there are a lot of people up there who grabbed us by the arm the minute we came in and said, ‘Thank you for being here. You know, we need to talk,’” he explained. “There are people there who are really horrified at what happened. And there was a room, and we found stuff — a lot of stuff.”

While Bongino stopped short of calling it a “hidden room,” he made clear the material had been deliberately withheld from oversight. “I wouldn’t call it hidden, but hidden from us, at least, and not mentioned to us.”

What they found, he says, was damning.

“And then, we found stuff in there. And a lot of it’s from the Comey era, and we are working our, our damnedest right now to declassify, just so you know. ’Cause I — I get the public. I totally understand people saying, ‘Well, do it now.’”

But Bongino cautioned that declassification isn’t as simple as flipping a switch. “The process is not all the information… is ours to declassify. Some is other intelligence agencies'. It’s not — we — we literally can’t do it.”

He continued, “Once that gets done and that gets out there and you read some of the stuff we found, that, by the way, was not processed through the normal procedure— digitizing it, putting it in FBI records… we found it in bags hiding under Jim Comey’s FBI.”

Pressed on the gravity of what’s coming, Bongino was blunt: “You’re gonna be stunned.”

🚨 HOLY SH*T: Deputy Director Dan Bongino said he found what seemed to be a room with evidence and documents that were HIDDEN by James Comey.



"There was a room, and... we found stuff. A lot of stuff."



"We found it in bags, HIDING, under Jim Comey's FBI. You're gonna be… pic.twitter.com/7jZzacOMCM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 29, 2025

This revelation marks a significant escalation in the ongoing reckoning with the FBI’s politicization during the Comey years — and frankly, after. If even half of what Bongino suggests turns out to be true, the fallout could be massive.

