The Morning Briefing: Pro-Murder Abortion Ghouls Are Really Getting Out of Control

In a recent VIP post, Matt asks if Democrats want conservative Supreme Court Justices assassinated. I would weigh in with a resounding “yes.”

We’ve discussed this before here at the Briefing. The Democratic elites have long supported violence as a form of protest. They get the press to cover for them, saying that the protests are peaceful, even when it’s apparent that they aren’t.

The abortion ghouls have been very unhinged for a while now. They’re already on board with killing babies, so we know they’re not right in their heads. Since the SCOTUS leak about the possibility of Roe v Wade being overturned they’ve been getting much, much worse.

Athena wrote yesterday about another new low for the ghouls:

Disgusting radical pro-abortion groups are hard at work, firebombing churches and pro-life centers and threatening Americans who dare to work to protect the lives of the most vulnerable. Hours after a deranged man traveled across the country with the intent of assassinating Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a repugnant activist group calling itself Ruth Sent Us was putting targets on the backs of conservative justices’ children.

Seriously, this is a criminal enterprise, not a protest group. As Athena notes, the subtext is simple to read:

In other words, “We know where your kids are, we can get there any time, and no one will protect you.” And if another deranged maniac just happens to target the children at that school, we’re sure Ruth Sent Us will once again deny any responsibility. Earlier that day, the despicable activists reminded followers that Justice Amy Coney Barrett has seven children and pointed to the school attended by the kids:

These people need to have some harsh legal consequences visited upon them soon. Twitter is fond of banning conservatives for saying mean things about leftists but these lunatics get to use the platform to harass kids.

And every Democrat in Washington is OK with that.

Everything Isn’t Awful

In England, an elderly woman realized a fire had started in her kitchen. She wasn't sure what to do, so she called her neighbors – a group of college students. They immediately ran over, put out the fire, and stayed with her until the fire department came. Kindness is free. pic.twitter.com/HtIdsbM11v — Goodable (@Goodable) June 9, 2022

Experts Encourage Americans To Start Thinking About What Form Of Government They’d Like To Try After Democracy Crumbles https://t.co/PYpo6c4SCP pic.twitter.com/u44pnlo858 — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 9, 2022

