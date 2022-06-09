Rescue Efforts Underway for Two Men Trapped in Chocolate Tank at Pa. Mars Factory

Rescue efforts are underway to extract two workers who were trapped in a chocolate tank at a Mars candy factory.

According to Penn Live:

Lancaster County dispatch said two people fell into a tank around 1:51 p.m. at the Mars facility on the 200 block of Brown Street.

The people in the tank were not hurt, but they cannot get out on their own, dispatchers said.

The chocolate is believed to be about waist-high, according to dispatch.