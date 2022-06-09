BREAKING: Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Arrested by FBI on J6 Charges—Conveniently for Democrats

Ryan Kelley, one of the few remaining Republican gubernatorial candidates for Michigan, was arrested by the FBI for participating in the January 6 protest.

He made a gesture? If that’s enough to arrest him, what about the FBI informants? https://t.co/RN9ciAwEIM pic.twitter.com/jxUKQSsUCn — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) June 9, 2022

The FBI received several tips regarding Kelley participating in the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally.

Kelley was arrested Thursday and taken into FBI custody.

The FBI searched Kelley’s home but found no evidence that he entered the Capitol.

The most dangerous thing happening in America today is the full weaponization of the administrative state against the enemies of the Democratic Party. Nothing else comes close. Break the FBI into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds. https://t.co/8HW0dQU7Pi — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 9, 2022

Kelly is accused of waving the crowd closer to the Capitol. He is being charged with disorderly conduct, committing depredation against federal government property, knowingly entering a restricted area unlawfully, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted area.

The timing of the arrest is suspicious. Five other Republican candidates were recently disqualified from running when some of their signatures proved fraudulent, including front-runner James Craig, considered to be a serious threat to the current commie governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

Also noteworthy, tonight is the night of the Democrats’ primetime J6 clown-fest.

Ryan Kelley is one of five Republican candidates still in the running.