The Morning Briefing: Biden to Spend His Summer Lying Even More About the Economy

Top O’ the Briefing.

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Clarence spends a little too much time reminding everyone that he’s not lactose intolerant, he’s merely lactose indifferent.

It’s very rare that the universe presents me with a theme for the day like it did yesterday. Before I got to my PJ Media duties I was working on the June budget and lamenting the fact that the grocery portion of it has been growing like the belly of a woman who’s pregnant with triplets.

After that, I was ordering some groceries from Instacart because I prefer to avoid stores and people. I buy the same things over and over so I know what they cost. Right after I discovered that both vodka and cat litter (yeah, judge me) had seen price hikes last week I hit the news and read about one of Biden’s economic lackeys flailing about inflation.

Then it was time to read the various newsletters (all of which are inferior to this one) that I peruse every day. Politico‘s Playbook laid out President LOLEightyonemillion’s summer plans, which Matt wrote about:

Joe Biden’s biggest problem, amongst so many other slightly less big problems, is the economy. While all other efforts have failed to reset his presidency and bring up his poll numbers, his handlers at the White House have a new plan that I’m sure we all believe deep down in our hearts will actually work this time. According to Politico’s Playbook newsletter released Tuesday, Joe Biden will pivot to the economy in June in a desperate bid to “convince skeptical voters that, despite their current misgivings, the economy is actually doing quite well.” In other words: The economy is doing great and if you can’t see that, you’re stupid.

As Matt goes on to point out, Team Puppet President has been wearing out this tired shtick for a while. While we’re all dealing with things like paycheck-draining trips to the grocery store and gas station, the administration insists on telling us that we just don’t understand how good we have it.

Last June I wrote even Axios had to admit that the American public wasn’t buying any of this. The Biden administration is so monumentally detached from reality that it hopes a year of increasing economic burdens has made us dumber.

Because I’m a problem-solver who cares, I came up with what I thought was a good way for the DC elite to do some penance for lying to us:

Every Biden official and MSM hack who assures us that inflation isn't that bad should have to spend all day in a grocery store telling people that as they're checking out. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) May 31, 2022

I’ve been writing for almost a year that macroeconomics lectures from the DC ivory tower don’t comfort us regular folk who — unlike anyone in Washington — actually have to stick to our budgets. It looks like even the leftist Dem cheerleaders at Politico are figuring that out. More from Matt’s post:

Even Politico acknowledged that this strategy is likely to backfire. “Polling has shown that voters’ top concerns this year are the economy and inflation. Telling them that their day-to-day worries are not supported by macroeconomic data — or, as Biden writes, that ‘the U.S. is in a better economic position than almost any other country’ — is risky and could come across as tone-deaf, something frontline Democrats in swing districts have been concerned about.”

That Biden and his handlers think they can put lipstick on this pig of an economy is proof that they’re not really operating in reality. In fact, Ol’ Gropes thinks that he’s having a heckuva presidency and can’t understand why Americans don’t see that.

Biden administration officials keep telling us that they have a plan to handle inflation. Lying isn’t a plan.

They’ve been doing it for so long though that they no doubt believe it is.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Watch the Moment a Lost Panther Kitten is Reunited With Mother, Thanks to Florida Wildlife Officials#GoodNews #GNN #animals https://t.co/EJLazuqFRY — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) May 31, 2022

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: After Uvalde, California’s Open Invitation to School Shooters

Uh-Oh: Black Staffers Leaving White House in Droves

Chicago-Area Liberals Fight to Keep Black Kids Uneducated by Implementing Extremely Low Race-Based Standards

You’d Think Ten Guns Fired Themselves and Injured 10 People in One Day in Portland

An Appetite for Destruction

Taco Bell: Come for the Diarrhea, Stay for the Drag Show

BU Professor Reveals This Week’s New Thing That’s Racist

Donald Trump’s Proposed Anti-Woke Streaming Service Could Mean You’ll Never Change the Channel Again

I don’t think he knows he’s Joe Biden. Wait — Doesn’t Joe Biden Know He’s a Puppet?

Dystopian Viral Videos Stream Out of Decaying New York City

The FBI Was Also on Trial in Sussmann Russia Collusion Case

Biden’s Great Frustration

LET’S GO BRANDON! Travel Woes: Gas Prices Hit Another Record High, Thousands of Flights Canceled

Georgia Mom Barred From School District Property After Speaking Out at School Board Meeting

Biden Wants You to Know the Economy Is Super and if You Don’t Agree You’re a Moron

Stossel. Out of Formula

Townhall Mothership

White House: Biden Doesn’t Believe in Hardening Schools

Everybody’s got a fetish. We Need to Talk About Joe and Jill Biden’s ‘Fexting’ Habit

He’s getting all the credit. NBC News: Biden ‘Rattled’ By Polling, Angry He’s Not Getting Enough Credit

Even POLITICO Is Going After Biden’s ‘Plan’ on Inflation

Anti-gun media has a “style” all its own when reporting on “military-style rifles”

Cam&Co. Parkland dad rips gun control grifters

Rep. Mo Brooks is right about why the Second Amendment exists

What the gender-identity movement gets wrong about free speech

NYT: Let’s face it, the mask mandates don’t work

How much of the LGBTQ “surge” is real?

Kira. In Damning Email, Teachers Union Rep Admits They Only Care About the Money

In Honor of America’s Heroes, Hollywood Star Chris Pratt Proves He’s Not Like the Rest

US Government Cybersecurity Agency Releases Warning About Dominion Voting Machines

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announces five-year plan to end transgender homelessness

Biden administration official asked if calling inflation ‘transitory’ gave people false hope

POPCORN: David Hogg offers to appear on Joe Rogan’s show to talk about guns

VIP

Breaking News: PJM Readers Care Deeply About How to Keep a Meatloaf From Falling Apart

America No Longer Identifies as Energy Independent

Doctors Agree: Men and Women Are Different, and Leftist Gender Theory Doesn’t Change That

As Johnny Depp Jurors Keep World Waiting for Verdict, Mock Jury Decides

Durham Had the Receipts, but the Pro-Hillary Jury Was Never Going to Convict Sussmann. Here’s Why.

Around the Interwebz

Shanghai lockdown: Cheers and beers as Covid curbs are eased

The Best Fast Food Apps For Getting Free Stuff

5 Simple Ways to Stop Snoring

Reduct This

40 Is the New 20! This Woman Just Ate 40,000 McNuggets: https://t.co/7Q3mMcSxzY pic.twitter.com/60Y3jwjuAY — Reductress (@Reductress) May 31, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery