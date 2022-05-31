Another 'Historic' Biden First: Black Staffers Leaving White House in Droves

The Most Diverse White House EVER™ has a big problem: There’s been a mass exodus of black staffers, with some complaining about a lack of opportunity and mentoring for minority employees.

According to Politico, “At least 21 Black staffers have left the White House since late last year or are planning to leave soon. Some of those who remain say it’s no wonder why: They describe a work environment with little support from their superiors and fewer chances for promotion.”

They’re calling it “Blaxit”—not to be confused with Blexit, an exit of black people from the Democrat party, headed by conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Black staffers leaving the White House include:

Kamala Harris’ senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders

Harris senior aides Tina Flournoy, Ashley Etienne, and Vincent Evans

Public engagement head Cedric Richmond

Public engagement aide Carissa Smith

Gender policy aide Kalisha Dessources Figures

National Security Council senior director Linda Etim

Digital engagement director Cameron Trimble

Associate counsel Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo

Chief of staff Ron Klain advisers Elizabeth Wilkins and Niyat Mulugheta

Press assistant Natalie Austin

National Economic Council aides Joelle Gamble and Connor Maxwell

Presidential personnel aides Danielle Okai, Reggie Greer, and Rayshawn Dyson

(How many of these do you think are useless bureaucratic positions that brought nothing of value to the American people to begin with?)

Others who have announced their plans to depart the White House include:

Deputy White House counsel Danielle Conley

Council of Economic Advisers aide Saharra Griffin

Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre—who, it’s very important to note, is black and likes to have sex with women— defended Biden, saying, “The president is incredibly proud to have built what continues to be the most diverse White House staff in history, and he is committed to continuing historic representation for Black staff and all communities. This is a normal time for turnover across the board in any administration and Black staff have been promoted at a higher rate than staff who are not diverse.”

But many black staffers described a tense work environment with little time off and a lack of opportunities. (No doubt some of these are snowflakes who bought the lie that they’re entitled to six-figure income and a four-day workweek straight out of college.)

“We’re here and we’re doing a lot of work but we’re not decision-makers and there’s no real path towards becoming decision-makers,” a black White House official told Politico. “There is no real feedback and there’s no clear path to any kind of promotions.”

“They brought in a ton of Black people generally to start without ever establishing an infrastructure to retain them or help them be successful,” said another black staffer. “If there is no clear infrastructure of how to be successful, you become just as invisible in this space than [sic] you would be if you were not in it.”

Yet another White House employee said that black people “have not had the best experiences and a lot of that has to do with the dearth of Black leadership.”

“Think about any workplace,” the individual added. “Black folks need some person to go to, to strategize and be a mentor, and we just don’t have as many folks who can be mentors to us.”

I don’t know why “black folks” need mentoring any more than white people do in The Most Diverse White House EVER™, but maybe the obsession with counting black and brown faces isn’t panning out the way it’s supposed to?