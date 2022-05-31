BU Professor Reveals This Week's New Thing That's Racist: Property

It costs $58,000 a year to attend Boston University, but don’t think that for all that money you’re going to get anything resembling, say, an education. No, Boston University today, like most other American colleges and universities, is dedicated to turning out thoroughly indoctrinated Leftists who will serve as reliable cadres in the fundamental transformation of American society that both Barack Obama and Joe Biden have promised us. That’s why BU employs someone such as Saida Grundy as an assistant professor: a racist apologist for rioting is just the kind of professor the universities want these days. Having one on staff is a big source of prestige.

This is clear from the fact that Grundy’s racist, pro-rioting remarks weren’t just statements she made as an individual, which BU tactfully ignored or even disavowed. Come on, man! This is 2022! On Wednesday, BU proudly tweeted video of Grundy speaking about the George Floyd riots, and saying:

If we’re gonna talk about George Floyd and really understand it, then we need to understand community reactions to it, and we often hear politicians, we hear civic leaders, from inside black communities and from outside of them as well. We hear President Biden say, “You know, I understand your frustrations but don’t destroy property.” Well, when you say that to black people who historically have been property, one of our greatest weapons against injustice was the looting of ourselves as property from the system of slavery. And what we see in communities is they’re reacting to the very racism of what we call property, right? So that’s why I think it’s very important for, you know, people who see reactions in communities to not judge and to not make assumptions about what is good and not good reactions. And not actually re-victimize communities by saying there’s an acceptable and a not acceptable way to react. Listen to them, and then we can say what these communities need.

The common-sense truths that have to be repeated against this nonsense are practically embarrassing in their basic simplicity, but this is an age in which people aren’t even sure what makes a woman (and they’re likewise not sure what a man is, either, they just know that masculinity is something bad), and so these simple things have to be restated. While it is true that black people have been property in the United States, that ended in 1865, all of 157 years ago. Thus no one who looted property during the George Floyd riots had been a slave, or had parents or grandparents or great-grandparents who had been slaves. No one in the George Floyd riots was looting as a weapon against the injustice of slavery.

Historically, slaves were freed in the United States in various Northern states before the Civil War, and then by the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 and the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution in 1865. It has become unfashionable to note this; Grundy and others would apparently have us believe that slaves freed themselves (“the looting of ourselves,” in Grundy’s lurid phrase). This is why a statue of Abraham Lincoln with a freed slave was taken down in Boston in 2020 — Lincoln didn’t free the slaves, you see; they did it themselves.

And finally, private property is not “racist.” As Grundy knows but does not acknowledge, black people in America own property, too, and would no more like to see that property looted as anyone else would. If the very concept of property is inherently racist, where are the anti-racists of all races, including Grundy herself, divesting themselves of their personal possessions so as to demonstrate before the world their solid commitment to their stated principles?

As absurd and self-contradictory as it is, the idea of calling property racist coincides neatly with the Marxist agenda that is energetically being advanced in universities today, and so Saida Grundy is not going to get any pushback from her colleagues. If she encounters any dissent at all, she will be able to dismiss the dissidents as “white supremacists” and go on her merry way. Maybe she’ll even get a new seminar topic out of it, all about how she weathered a firestorm of racism and emerged more determined than ever to fight on for racial justice.

$58,000 to attend Boston University. And this is what you get.