Donald Trump's Proposed Anti-Woke Streaming Service Could Mean You'll Never Change the Channel Again

Donald Trump is getting into the entertainment streaming business, specifically a non-woke alternative to Netflix and Disney, according to documents in a recent FEC filing. And if this thing gets off the ground, anti-woke Americans may never change the channel again.

The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) announced that the program offerings would include seldom-heard voices on streaming services such as “a platform for conservative and/or libertarian views, and otherwise cancelled content from other broadcast television and/or digital streaming platforms.” It will also include a slice of Americana, to include “blue collar comedy, cancelled shows, Trump-specific programming, faith-based shows, family entertainment, shows that embrace the Second Amendment, and news.”

TMTG merged with Digital World Acquisition and the new company hopes to get regulatory approval by the end of 2022 to begin the streaming service that will be the counterpart to the former president’s TruthSocial social media chat site. Trump launched TruthSocial this year after being banned from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube social media platforms for insufficiently denouncing the January 6 protest to the Silicon Valley woke mob’s satisfaction.

Daily Variety reports Trump wrote into the contract that he can’t be canceled by woke-aholics. No “personal nor political conduct of President Trump, even if such conduct could negatively reflect on TMTG’s reputation or brand or be considered offensive, dishonest, illegal, immoral or unethical, or otherwise harmful to TMTG’s brand or reputation, shall be considered a breach of the license agreement.” So much for morals clauses.

Indeed, the statement also says that Digital World Acquisition knows what it’s getting into by having Trump involved by acknowledging in writing that they are aware of “the controversial nature of being associated with President Trump and the possibility of any associated controversies affecting TMTG adversely.”

For viewers of Trump’s proposed service, it means that they won’t have to worry about their kids learning race hatred from Critical Race Theory-infused programs or tolerate daily drag queen story hours.

This could be a winner for Trump.