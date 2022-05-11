Content Warnings for ‘Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Content’ in Children’s Shows? Yes Please.

Disney has been extremely sensitive about the appropriateness of their older content, some of which arguably hasn’t aged well. Some old Disney movies come with “content warnings” attached to them, acknowledging that the forthcoming film contains “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures.”

“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the warning reads. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

But there is content on the platform that contains no warnings whatsoever.

I’m talking about content aimed at kids that pushes the LGBT agenda. For example, on Disney+, Disney’s streaming service, there’s a Pixar short called Out about a gay couple. There’s also an animated series called The Owl House which features multiple LGBT characters.

No warnings or disclaimers. Nothing.

As of right now, I still subscribe to Disney+, although there are times I’ve come close to pulling the plug. It’s hard to believe that, as a parent, I have to be concerned about the content available on Disney’s platform, but sadly that’s where we are. It has become increasingly difficult to know what’s appropriate for my son to watch and what isn’t. And without researching every single thing available on the platform, I can’t possibly know what programs might brainwash my kid with LGBT propaganda.

Related: The Not-So-Easy Decision About Cutting Off Disney

And that’s just one network. There is a ton of content available now, and thanks to streaming, kids can easily access it. Parents may not know that their kids are being brainwashed with radical leftist gender theory and LGBT propaganda.

However, five senators are looking to change that. Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Roger Marshall (R-Kans.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) have sent a letter to the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board to include warnings of “sexual orientation and gender identity content” in children’s shows.

Since 1996, TV guidelines have been used to help parents know whether a program is age-appropriate for their children with icons indicating TV-G, TV-PG, or TV-MA in the corner of the screen.

“In recent years, concerning topics of a sexual nature have become aggressively politicized and promoted in children’s programming, including irreversible and harmful experimental treatments for mental disorders like gender dysphoria,” the letter states. “To this end, we strongly urge you to update the TV Parental Guidelines and ensure they are up-to-date on best practices that help inform parents on this disturbing content.”

“Sexually-related content not only negatively influences and exploits its young audiences, but also harms child actors. Time and again, child actors from major children’s TV channels, including Disney, have revealed trauma from being sexualized at an early age,” the letter continues.

I enthusiastically endorse this idea. We may not be able to stop companies from making their propaganda, but at least we can make sure that parents are well informed before they allow their kids to watch something that might try to convince them they were born the wrong gender.

I’m not confident the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board will do the right thing, but one can hope.