The Not-So-Easy Decision About Cutting Off Disney

On Thursday, Karol Markowitz of the New York Post announced that she was quitting Disney following the recent revelations that Disney brass had discussed in a meeting how they’re inserting the “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” into children’s programming.

“There’s nothing controversial about limiting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for small children,” she wrote. “Now it’s clear that Disney’s commitment to exposing children to inappropriate indoctrination on transgenderism goes far deeper than its opposition to the Florida law.”

She’s right. For several years now it’s been obvious that Disney has become increasingly woke, testing the limits of its family-friendly reputation. Two years ago, just before the pandemic hit, we had a family vacation at Disney World, and the pandering to the LGBT movement can be found all over the parks—particularly in the gift shops, which sold quite a bit of LGBT-themed merchandise. The year before that, we went to Disneyland, and I noticed the same thing.

And it’s not just Disney doing this. Frankly, the pandering is everywhere.

In February, we went to Universal Studios in Florida, and probably every gift shop we went to featured LGBT merch, such as items bearing the slogan “Love is Universal” complete with the LGBT rainbow. Last summer, we went to Legoland, and LEGO’s LGBT set was prominently displayed in a gift shop as well.

It’s relatively easy to ignore these parks selling LGBT merch, but when a company like Disney boasts about its efforts to brainwash kids, they’ve crossed a line. And crossing that line made it an easy choice for Markowitz to ditch Disney.

“For those of us who grew up with Disney as part of our lives, it’s sad to imagine that our kids won’t be watching Disney movies or going to Disney theme parks,” she said. “But watching Disney execs openly discuss brainwashing kids into gender theory makes cutting off Disney an easy choice.”

I’ve never been one for boycotts based on politics, but this isn’t a political issue. This is about protecting our kids.

In my house, we have a subscription to Disney+, and I’m now seriously considering canceling my subscription. And that’s actually not an easy decision to make. My son loves Star Wars, which, unfortunately, is owned by Disney. We have weekly “boy’s nights” where we typically watch something from the Star Wars franchise, and I don’t even want to think about the amount of money I’ve spent on Star Wars-themed Lego sets. Of course, there’s a lot more on Disney+ besides Star Wars, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to know what’s appropriate for my son to watch and what isn’t. There’s plenty of stuff aimed at kids that pushes the LGBT agenda. There’s a Pixar short called “Out” about a gay couple. There’s also an animated series called The Owl House which features multiple LGBT characters.

Telling your kids not to watch something is basically asking for them to want to watch it, so ultimately if you want to protect your kids from this propaganda, you have to cut them off entirely. That’s a decision we have yet to make in my house, but I know the decision is coming. Will it be so hard to just buy DVDs of the Star Wars movies, or the full seasons of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, etc.? It may not be as convenient, but if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes. It will certainly be easier than policing everything my son watches.