Everything Is Sexualized: LEGO Now Features an LGBTQ+ Set With a Drag Queen

Want to know what’s more painful than stepping on a LEGO brick barefoot? The beloved toy company pandering to the LGBTQ community with a new LGBTQ-themed set. According to various reports, the Billund, Denmark, company, will launch “Everyone Is Awesome” in time for “Pride Month.”

Yeah, that’s coming up again next month.

The rainbow-colored set is based on the “classic” rainbow flag, with blue, white and pink stripes added to symbolize the transgender community and black and brown stripes to represent the diversity of skin tones within the LGBT community.

The minifigs included in the set are solid color, devoid of facial characteristics or fashion choices. According to a report from The Guardian, “In all but one case, no specific gender has been assigned to the figures, who are intended to ‘express individuality, while remaining ambiguous.'”

And that’s why the set looks like a rainbow-colored torrent of vomit—because you can get dizzy trying to make sense of that nonsense. When I look at the set, I see a bunch of mindless, expressionless robots—which, curiously enough, is what the LGBTQ movement wants… for all of us to be programmed to accept their propaganda.

Which figure is actually gendered, you ask? And how exactly are you supposed to know? According to the set designer, Matthew Ashton, the purple minifig donning a beehive wig “is a clear nod to all the fabulous drag queens out there.”

Once again, even in a gender-bending word, males somehow come out on top. Right, Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner?

So, who exactly is gonna buy this set? Despite being a children’s toy company, LEGO has fans of all ages, and they’ve put out extravagant sets in a variety of themes, many of which target adult collectors.

But some don’t see this as a set for just adults who need another outlet to shove their sexual identity down your throat.

“Having LGBT-inclusive toys creates a space for families to let LGBT children know that they are loved and accepted,” Joe Nellist from the UK’s LGBT Foundation, told CNN. “Growing up in a world which often tells you there is something ‘wrong’ with you can lead to a person developing a deep sense of shame — something we know can have a long-lasting impact on both mental and physical health.”

You see? Gay LEGOs are “for the children.”

The whole idea of LEGOs was the limitless possibilities a set of bricks could provide. Any child with an imagination could create whatever he or she wants with enough bricks, and the minifigs themselves can be whatever a child wishes it to be. Why does the LGBTQ community need LEGO to validate their community with a set of monochromatic, genderless minifigs and a rainbow?

I’ve built over a dozen LEGO sets with my son over the past several months. But this effort by LEGO, which is alleged to make them appear more “inclusive,” alienates customers like me, who don’t need to be constantly exposed to corporate virtue signaling. Perhaps my days as a LEGO customer will come to end soon. A children’s toy company doesn’t need to create products that revolve around sexuality. They just don’t.