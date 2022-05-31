Doctors Agree: Men and Women Are Different, and Leftist Gender Theory Doesn’t Change That

The biological fact that men are different from women hasn’t been controversial for the entirety of human history. Then came radical leftism, and now otherwise reasonable adults can’t define what a woman is but say that men can get pregnant, among other absurdities. Yet, in recent years, the trans movement has become so pervasive, dare I say, “trendy,” that things that would have seemed like absurd parody twelve years ago are becoming reality. Under the banner of “gender equity,” for example, biological males are competing against women in various sports in greater numbers than ever. Speak out against it, and you’re a bigot.

Forget everything you’ve ever learned about human biology; we’re supposed to treat the whims of mentally disturbed people as fact and validate their delusions, lest you risk being dubbed transphobic.

Perhaps the most stunning thing about this has been the silence from many so-called feminists and women’s rights activists. How can they claim to be a proponent of women’s rights, when women and girls are losing out on opportunities because biological men compete in women’s sports — and they say nothing at all? Did they really have no problem when boys were crushing their female competition in high school track in Connecticut? Did they really see nothing wrong when physically superior men were beating women into a bloody pulp in mixed martial arts? Or when Lia Thomas dominated his female competition in NCAA swimming?

I’ve been calling out this injustice for months, and I was banned from Twitter for speaking my opinions on it. Thomas’s teammates at UPenn were outraged that he was allowed to compete on their team, given his physical advantage of being male, but were afraid to speak out publicly for fear of being branded transphobes and bigots.

So I have to admit I was surprised when medical experts finally had the guts to speak out and acknowledge that Thomas shouldn’t have been competing against real women.

“Doctors have confirmed that trans swimmer Lia Thomas does have an unfair advantage over the biological women she swims against even after taking testosterone suppressants,” reports the Daily Mail. “In an interview with The New York Times on Monday, a Mayo Clinic doctor and an international physiologist who consults on the sports both confirmed Thomas’s advantage is inescapable.”

Did this really need confirmation by doctors? Of course not. I know it’s true. You know it’s true. Lia Thomas knows it’s true. Everyone knows it’s true. Yet, here we are, needing experts to state the obvious because radical leftist gender theory has become so fascistic that people are afraid to speak out against it.

“There are social aspects to sport, but physiology and biology underpin it. Testosterone is the 800-pound gorilla,” said Michael J. Joyner, the Mayo Clinic doctor quoted by the Daily Mail. He was not alone.

“Lia Thomas is the manifestation of the scientific evidence. The reduction in testosterone did not remove her [sic] biological advantage,” Dr. Ross Tucker, a sports physiologist, said.

While it’s great that they have pointed this out, as it validates the concerns of Thomas’s female competition, it doesn’t help those women who lost opportunities because he repeatedly outperformed his teammates and competitors. Thomas has graduated and is no longer competing in NCAA sports, though he now wants to try out for the Olympics, where he will certainly steal an opportunity from a real woman.

Enough is enough. More medical professionals need to speak out. I understand that woke-ism has affected the medical community as well, but I have no doubt most medical professionals understand that the biological differences between men and women can’t be erased by plastic surgery, hormone treatments, or pronouns.

Men and women will always be different, and nothing with change that. Let’s stop erasing women and stealing opportunities from them.