An Appetite for Destruction

In high school, I was bullied. And I don’t mean the getting the occasional noogie or having my glasses thumb-rubbed. I’m talking about bullying involving rocks, spit, body slams, and getting shoved into trash cans and throat-punched. Some of it was racially motivated, some of it was the usual high school mentality that somehow permits big, stupid people to beat up a skinny kid with glasses who stood all of 5’5” and probably weighed a buck-twenty soaking wet. No. I did not tell my parents or my teachers since, as anyone who was ever in high school can tell you, that is a sure-fire way to exponentially increase your misery. It was painful. It hurt emotionally and it damn sure hurt physically. And yes, I remember their faces and every incident to this day, and no, despite my Christian upbringing, I haven’t forgiven any of them yet. That’s on me. Getting punched in the throat by someone twice my size because of the color of my skin, my lack of athletic ability, or my clothes is on them.

Why bring up my high school travails? This is why:

My dad owned a rifle. Being a good left-wing family, it was a dirty little secret and we never talked about it, but it was there. I suppose that if any of my parents’ friends found out, mom and dad would have lost their lib cards. But we had a rifle. On rare occasions, the old man would wake me up early on a Saturday morning and we would sneak out of the house and go to the range. I knew where the gun was stashed, and I knew where my dad kept the ammo.

So you would think that after all the bruises and the name-calling (particularly “faggot”), I would have lost it. I would have come home and planned my epic revenge with my father’s rifle. At the time, I was shy, outside of most social circles, and had hard time meeting girls. I was the perfect candidate to become a school shooter. By the Left’s lights, I should have been a lonely, angry incel with a head full of hatred, bent on revenge, and radicalized by racist dogma. I should have been a member of an Aryan group who got up bright and early one morning to take my revenge on everyone I thought had wronged me on their way to homeroom. I was the potential textbook villain, according to the Left.

Funny thing, though. It never even crossed my mind to take that rifle to school or anywhere else for that matter and wreak havoc. I could have. I knew where the ammo and the gun were hidden, and I knew how to shoot. But as hurt and as angry as I was, murder was not even part of the equation.

Let’s jump forward about four decades or so to the Summer of Floyd. This is the conversation my wife and I had with my daughter one balmy night:

US: Do you want to come over and stay at our house?

HER: No, the rioting is really bad. I’m keeping the kids as close as possible. We can hear the gunfire.

US: Do you need us to come and get you?

HER: No, it’s too dangerous over here. You might get shot.

My grandkids were in the first and fourth grades.

After the smoke cleared, the city in question put up signs apologizing to the psychopaths and letting them know they had been “heard.” And of course, promising to do better. The city actually apologized to the people who were shooting up the place. When taken into account with the mounting body counts in Chicago and other blue cities, one thing is clear. American society promotes dysfunction and violence when it can be used to certain ends. Your movies, your video games, your porn, your utter disregard for the sanctity and dignity of human life, and your love of chaos all led to Uvalde, and will lead to still more. Our children prostitute themselves on TikTok and turn their precious bodies and lives into commodities. You embrace social media to demean and sexualize people and you reduce humanity to chattel. You encourage young people to mutilate themselves and glorify and promote mental illness rather than helping young people find relief. You encourage violence and destruction only to decry it to meet your needs. You defund the police and excuse lawlessness. You sanction bloodshed and murder when it is convenient. In fact, you seem to be quite enamored of it. You are manipulating bodies and souls. Not content with selling your own souls, you must mortgage those of our children.

IN SHORT: A deranged teen walks into an elementary school and commits the unspeakable and we can all agree that it is horrific. But you on the Left wasted no time blaming conservatives. On the other hand, you unleashed your monsters with guns and an armory of other weapons on people across the country and cheered them on.

You snakes and brood of vipers.

“But all their works they do to be seen by men. They make their phylacteries broad and enlarge the borders of their garments. They love the best places at feasts, the best seats in the synagogues, greetings in the marketplaces, and to be called by men, ‘Rabbi, Rabbi.’

“But woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you shut up the kingdom of heaven against men; for you neither go in yourselves, nor do you allow those who are entering to go in. Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you devour widows’ houses, and for a pretense make long prayers. Therefore you will receive greater condemnation.

“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you travel land and sea to win one proselyte, and when he is won, you make him twice as much a son of hell as yourselves.

“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you cleanse the outside of the cup and dish, but inside they are full of extortion and [l]self-indulgence. Blind Pharisee, first cleanse the inside of the cup and dish, that the outside of them may be clean also.

“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you are like whitewashed tombs which indeed appear beautiful outwardly, but inside are full of dead men’s bones and all uncleanness. Even so you also outwardly appear righteous to men, but inside you are full of hypocrisy and lawlessness.”

Source: Matthew 23

In retrospect, the reason I did not turn to a gun to solve my problems is that people like you on the Left did not have access to my mind. On the other hand, this is the future you wanted. This is the chaos you were hoping for. And yet, your hunger for human misery is still not satiated. And it’s time for you to own that.