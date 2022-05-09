The Morning Briefing: Already Unhinged Abortion Cretins Sink to New Lows

Top O’ the Briefing

I hate to begin the week with this, but I’ve got some bad news for the optimists out there: the rift between the right and the left in America isn’t going to get better. In fact, it’s not really a rift anymore. It’s more of a widening ideological chasm that will no doubt soon reach Grand Canyon proportions.

We just spent Mother’s Day weekend watching the freakshow that is the pro-abortion left harassing people at their homes and in churches all because they don’t understand biology or how laws work in the United States.

Oh, and also because they are mentally unwell.

Rick wrote about some of the church harassment threats:

The pro-choice group calling itself Ruth Sent Us is threatening to desecrate the eucharist — the thin wafer of bread that Catholics believe is the body and blood of Christ after being consecrated — by burning it in front of Catholic believers. The radical pro-abortion group, named after the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, is calling for harassing Catholics. The move has forced some dioceses to involve the police in guaranteeing the security of Catholic parishioners.

I did see a few things on Twitter about these lunatics showing up to some Masses in Handmaid’s Tale costumes because the idiots still think that makes a point.

Find a new shtick, morons, the Handmaid’s Tale garb is so 2020.

Athena has a story about something more violent than the bottom-feeders who played dress-up:

Madison police and fire departments were called to the office of Wisconsin Family Action (WFA) around 6 a.m. on Sunday after a passer-by reported smoke coming from the building. The flames were extinguished and thankfully, no one was injured. Investigators found a smashed window and at least one molotov cocktail that had failed to ignite. A fire inside the office burned books and damaged furnishings. Additionally, the building exterior was covered with spray-painted graffiti, including the anarchy symbol (an A inside a circle, also used by Antifa), the anti-police tag “1312” (which stands for ACAB — All Cops Are Bastards), and the threatening phrase, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

Remember though, we’re constantly being told that the real threat to America comes from “right-wing extremists.” That narrative was pure fiction from the get-go and it’s really unraveling now.

As many thought might happen, the conservative justices themselves have been targeted, which my Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs wrote about over the weekend. Here’s a tweet from that post:

.@ishapiro tells me: “I heard a rumor that Justice Alito and his family have been taken to an undisclosed location… and all the others have gotten heightened 24/7 security.” Listen to the whole interview here: https://t.co/rKPnsbQlTN — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) May 5, 2022

More from Rebecca on the mob that showed up outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house:

At 8:20pm, Blair had also tweeted footage of protesters at Justice Kavanaugh’s house, noting an “energy” that was “negative” and “anger.” Indeed, some of the photos Blair had tweeted included protesters carrying particularly vulgar signs.

Radical pro-abortion activists have already demonstrated a wanton disregard for life so it’s not a stretch to believe that some mob mentality frenzy could escalate and get really violent. Again, they’re not stable to begin with. In the last couple of decades, Democrats have gone from saying that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare” to treating it like some sort of divine right that they demand be legal practically up until the point that a baby’s head is crowning during delivery.

I like this point that my buddy Schlichter made over the weekend:

The statute of limitations on these felonies will not run before the next Republican takes office, and his DOJ should prosecute all of them, including refusing to give them bail. War. https://t.co/yfgVuJZUmE — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 8, 2022

Imagine their horror when they discover that they don’t have chanting buddies or access to Handmaid’s Tale Halloween costumes in prison.

The real healing begins after that.

