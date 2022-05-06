The Biden Administration's Refusal to Condemn Bad Behavior Is Problematic

Do you remember how big a deal it was to the left and the media (but I repeat myself) for Donald Trump to denounce white supremacists? In the aftermath of the Charlottesville, Va., alt-right rally in which some white supremacists participated, Trump said that “you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides” of the rally.

He added, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists,” but the media missed that. In one of the 2020 presidential debates, Chris Wallace harangued Trump to condemn “white supremacists and militia groups,” and Trump answered, “Sure, I’m willing to do that,” before moving the discussion to left-wing violence.

The Biden campaign seized on what it saw as Trump’s dismissal of a request to denounce bad actors on the right. The characterization stuck for some reason.

Yet nobody in the media is willing to press the Biden administration on its failure to criticize bad behavior on the left.

Outgoing White House spokesdolt Jen Psaki has become the latest example of this inability to denounce bad behavior among the Biden team — unless its false claims that white supremacy is a major threat or that MAGA types are the worst of the worst.

When a reporter asked Psaki about the leak of the draft decision on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health, she delivered a level of understatement that would make a British person blush.

“I don’t think we have a particular view on that other than to say that we certainly note the unprecedented nature of it,” is how Psaki characterized the troubling leak.

But it got worse when NBC’s Peter Alexander asked her why she wouldn’t denounce the leak.

“I think what is happening here and what we think is happening here is there’s an effort to distract from what the actual issue is here, which is fundamental rights,” Psaki replied.

In other words, a particularly egregious breach of the security of the Supreme Court isn’t as big a deal as making sure women can kill their babies up to birth and beyond in every state.

Psaki made a similar equivocation when a reporter asked her to explain the administration’s position on the doxxing of conservative Supreme Court justices. You think her response to the Supreme Court leak was bad? Just wait until you read this.

“The president’s view is that there’s a lot of passion, a lot of fear, a lot of sadness from many, many people across this country about what they saw in that leaked document,” she said. “We obviously want people’s privacy to be respected. We want people to protest peacefully if they want to protest. That is certainly what the president’s view would be.”

That’s all well and good, but respecting the privacy of our Supreme Court justices takes a backseat to being angry about limits on baby-killing.

“But I think we shouldn’t lose the point here,” she actually continued, clearly not knowing when to shut up. “The reason people are protesting is because women across the country are worried about their fundamental rights that had been law for 50 years — their rights to make choices about their own bodies and their own health care — are at risk. That’s why people are protesting. They’re unhappy. They’re scared.”

Poor things.

These unfortunate people are “unhappy” and “scared” over possibly losing the ability to legally snuff out a life in some states, so they should be able to torment the justices of the high court. This is the moral calculus of the administration running this country.

We shouldn’t be surprised. After all, her boss dismissively replied to a question about left-wing activists pestering Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in a bathroom by saying, “I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody.”

Everyone in the Biden administration is incapable of condemning those on their side who behave badly. Add this to their dangerous combination of incompetence and arrogance, and it’s clear that these people have no moral compass whatsoever.