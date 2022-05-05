Democrats Are Sore Losers Even When They Don't Exactly Lose

If the Democrats are anything, they’re predictable. There are certain things we can always count on when it comes to the left.

For one — and I’ve written about this before — they have a tendency to overplay their hand, whether they win or lose. Think about how they’ve acted like they have a mandate for far-left policies, in spite of their razor-thin majority in the House and no majority at all in the Senate.

The other thing we’ve learned over the past two decades is that Democrats are sore losers. Every election a Democrat loses comes with accusations of cheating, collusion, or voter suppression. Hillary Clinton, the least self-aware person in human history, couldn’t lose graciously. No, she had to spend the next six years talking up “Russian collusion” and reminding us of what could’ve been by reading the victory speech she had planned, complete with crocodile tears.

Two years later, Stacey Abrams lost the gubernatorial election in Georgia — fair and square, albeit by a slim margin. She didn’t concede, and she still hasn’t. She’s ridden her grievances and false assertions of voter suppression to a multi-million dollar career, a rematch of the 2018 contest that she’s sure to lose, and an appearance on a woke Star Trek spinoff series (for real).

But not only are Democrats ungracious in defeat when they actually lose, they’re also sore losers when they don’t really lose. We’re seeing this second type of bad sportsmanship this week in the wake of the leaked draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health that appears to signal the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

For starters, it didn’t take long for the protests to fire up. As if on cue, mobs descended on D.C. and other cities. As my PJ Media colleague Cameron Arcand pointed out, the pro-abortion demonstrators attempt to surround and drown out dissent because they can’t stand for a voice of reason to invade their foot-stomping tantrum.

And let’s not forget the social media posts. It’s bad enough that the left started talking about the theoretical end of Roe as though women would be forced into back alleys for dangerous illegal abortions, but now they’re claiming that the Supreme Court is going to take everything away from the American populace.

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted that “SCOTUS isn’t just coming for abortion – they’re coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage + civil rights.” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) took time out from cavorting with Fang Fang the spy to tweet that “The Republicans won’t stop with banning abortion. They want to ban interracial marriage,” as if Justice Clarence Thomas is dying to render his own marriage invalid.

And those are just two examples.

But the biggest example of poor Democrat sportsmanship has to belong to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Warren pitched the mother of all hissy fits over her anger that Roe might soon become a thing of the past.

THIS is the energy every single Democrat should be bringing to the fight to protect Roe. End the filibuster. Codify Roe. pic.twitter.com/bYjuDz6XG7 — BoldProgressives.org (@BoldProgressive) May 3, 2022

By the way, Warren’s new tribal name is Tramples Over Shrubbery.

The sore-loser behavior is astonishing, especially considering that the Democrats haven’t actually lost anything. The end of Roe would return abortion back to the states, and there are plenty of left-leaning states who are already doing their best to enshrine abortion up to when a kid can eat solid food. Heck, California has even started a scholarship fund for aspiring baby-killers.

Besides, what was leaked is only a draft opinion. The final opinion and the final ruling may be markedly different. But that doesn’t matter to Democrats. They see the possibility of losing their precious sacrament of abortion in some states, but not all, as a reason to stomp their feet, pitch a fit, and scream as loud as they can like petulant toddlers.

Another one of my PJ Media colleagues, Rick Moran, brilliantly points out that this example of poor sportsmanship is particularly dangerous: “The hysteria on the left is not born out of fear. This hysteria is different. It’s driven by rage. Their false consciousness about the United States, about men, the political opposition, about their own superior morality, have created a combustible mixture of anger and hate.”

What adds to the danger is that they’re basing their hysteria on the lie that abortion will completely go away if the Supreme Court does overturn Roe.

At some point or another in our lives, we’ve all been told by a parent, coach, or teacher that nobody likes a sore loser. The Democrats need this reminder time and time again. Hopefully, voters will deliver that message in November in a way that’s hard to ignore.