BREAKING: Supreme Court Will Strike Down Roe v. Wade, According to Draft Opinion

The moment many of us have been praying for over the last several decades appears to be at hand. According to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, it appears the Supreme Court has voted to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion on demand legal in all 50 states.

Ruling on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Alito wrote, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” arguing that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”

It is unusual, and perhaps unprecedented, for the Supreme Court to release an initial draft while the case is still pending.

The fact that this ruling is labeled a “majority opinion” signals that the court has enough votes to strike down both Roe and Casey, however, the document states that “the opinion is subject to formal revisions before publication in the preliminary print of the United States Reports.”

Politico reports that according to a person familiar with the case, “four of the other Republican-appointed justices – Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – had voted with Alito in the conference held among the justices after hearing oral arguments in December, and that line-up remains unchanged as of this week.” Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan are still working on their dissents, which will no doubt be as venomous as they are futile. It’s unknown how Chief Justice Roberts plans to vote.

In the document, Alito wrote, “At the time of Roe, 30 States still prohibited abortion at all stages. In the years prior to that decision, about a third of the States had liberalized their laws, but Roe abruptly ended the political process. It imposed the same highly restrictive regime on the entire Nation and it effectively struck down the abortion laws of every single state.” He cited Justice Byron White, who at the time Roe was decided called the decision the “exercise of raw judicial power.”

The Roe decision “sparked a national controversy that has embittered our political culture for a half-century,” Alito added. With the ruling, the justices return the issue to the states, some of which still have laws on the books banning the gruesome and inhumane procedure. This decision removes federal protections for abortion.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to PJ Media for updates.

SCOTUS Decision Striking Down Roe v. Wade by PJ Media on Scribd