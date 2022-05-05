Who Is the Real 'Threat to Democracy'?

Left-wing hysteria about the imminent demise of abortion rights as granted by the Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision has unleashed hysteria rarely seen in American politics.

It’s not only nearly unprecedented. It’s frightening. And the backlash has only begun.

The marchers are already lining up in every major city in America. And because leftists like nothing better than a march to make them feel good, protests will also be seen in major cities around the world.

As if it’s any of their damn business.

Marches are expected, and protests are fine, but this sort of thing is beyond the pale.

Fox News:

Left-wing activist groups are planning to send protesters to the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices following a leak indicating the court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade. The activists are organizing under the moniker “Ruth Sent Us” and have published the supposed home addresses of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch. “Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights,” the group’s website reads. “We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics.”

And these clowns are screaming about threats to democracy from Republicans? Sheesh.

Starting with the leak of Justice Alito’s draft decision, the threat to democratic processes and democratic norms goes far beyond the Democratic talking points that asking people to show an ID in order to vote or have their signature roughly match is akin to killing democracy.

This is real banana republic stuff. This takes the threat of physical violence and menace and applies it to a kind of gangsterism you might see from the Sandanistas in Nicaragua. (Nice Supreme Court ya got there. Be a shame if anything happened to it.)

Fox News is told there has been a strong police presence at the justices’ homes following the leak. The group says they will visit the homes on May 11. The D.C. Police Department has erected fencing around the Supreme Court building in anticipation of escalating protests this weekend. Police have also activated protest-response units through Sunday.

What will the radical left do? Will they urge the protesters to act peacefully and with respect for the law? Or will they join the calls for blood?

Forever Wars:

Though we did not speak about politics, these moments in the clinic had an indelible effect on my own political life. It was the first time I felt in my guts that there were people in power who wanted to kill us. Powerful people would force us to give birth, and if we tried to escape that would have had us die in pain and shame, and believe themselves to be righteous, even holy. Against them, we had only each other and the flawed, stubborn institution where we then sat. Generations of people had risked their lives and freedom to win the right to abortion, and their efforts had saved me. I owed them a debt. If the draft decision becomes law, perhaps half the women of America will have lost this basic right. Despair is premature. Rage is insufficient. The only way we save ourselves is by organizing, in defiance of the bastards’ laws, to give each other the means to control our bodies. We belong to ourselves. We will never go back.

The concepts of “right and wrong” have not been repealed. And the violence that’s about to be unleashed is simply wrong.

The hysteria on the left is not born out of fear. This hysteria is different. It’s driven by rage. Their false consciousness about the United States, about men, about political opposition, about their own superior morality, have created a combustible mixture of anger and hate.

The primary object of their hate is democracy. Justice Alito’s draft decision was radical in the sense that it overturned nearly a half-century of precedent. But Alito’s opinion was based on the simple idea that the people, acting through their elected representatives, should have the power to protect those who cannot protect themselves and regulate — or ban — abortion. As hard as the pro-abortion movement tries to wriggle away from the primary truth that there are two lives at stake in any abortion, they can’t escape that fact both as a matter of morality and the law.

Human life is created at conception. The state has a moral imperative to protect that life. Beyond that, there is democracy. And the left hates it that not everyone agrees with their definitions of life and when it begins. Now, they may be willing to commit violent acts because the people, acting through their democratic institutions, will now have the power to protect the unborn from the time of conception to the time of birth.

Not all states or cities will avail themselves of that power. Some will grant exceptions under a variety of conditions and for a variety of reasons. But it will be an exercise of democracy, not judicial tyranny.

And the left absolutely despises that kind of freedom and democracy.