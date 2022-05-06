Abortion Rights Debate Collides With the Trans Movement

Last year, I observed that pro-abortion rhetoric is inherently “transphobic.”

Think about it. If you’re a pro-life man and you’ve ever tried to debate abortion with a pro-abortion woman, you’ll be lucky to last five seconds before your opinion is dismissed outright because you’re a man. Instead, you’ll be treated to a barrage of talking points about how you have no right to an opinion on abortion because you can’t bear children. Abortion, they say, is a women’s issue, and men need not apply for the chance to discuss it.

And then the trans rights movement reached the heights of absurdity. Biological men were allowed to compete in women’s sports, exploiting their physical and biological advantages to crush their competition and deny opportunities for real women.

A few years ago, the ACLU demanded that tampons be offered in men’s bathrooms because, they say, some men menstruate. Last spring, CNN declared that “biological sex” is a disputed term because “​It’s not possible to know a person’s gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth.” Last summer, the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine issued new recommendations for gender-inclusive language like “chestfeeding,” “human milk feeding,” and “parent’s milk,” because, they say, “not all people who give birth and lactate identify as female.” Last September, the British medical journal The Lancet referred to women as “bodies with vaginas.” and in October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an “urgent health advisory” in which they urged “pregnant people” to get vaccinated against COVID-19… because obviously, women aren’t the only ones who can get pregnant

Democrats have gone to extraordinary efforts to completely upend society with radical leftist gender theory, and it’s infiltrated the medical field and been legitimized by federal and state governments. Some states offer a third gender designation on birth certificates, while others simply want sex removed entirely from birth certificates. And, of course, just as the radical left insists that men can menstruate, they insist men can get pregnant, too. Last year, several Democrats even started using the term “birthing people” instead of “mothers” and “women.”

Heck, there’s even a pregnant man emoji now.

The plague of radical leftist gender theory spread like wildfire thanks to the bullying LGBTQ lobby. As a result, even the most educated among us are denying biological facts out of fear of being called a bigot.

But, suddenly, when the radical left learned that Roe v. Wade was on the verge of being overturned, everything changed. “Birthing people” became “women” again. Men were no longer able to get pregnant. Gender-neutral terms? You don’t hear those so much anymore.

In fact, as soon as the leak of the draft majority opinion of Dobbs dropped, Democrats began shouting from far and wide about “a woman’s right to choose,” and how the decision would put millions of “women’s lives at risk.”

The once reliably obedient leftists who kowtowed to the LGBT lobby had officially been reset back to factory settings. You can bet that if Ketanji Brown Jackson were asked now to define what a woman is, she’d know the answer. Trans rights may have been en vogue for a while, but nothing trumps the sacred cow that is abortion for the radical left.

In retrospect, it’s obvious that the trans movement has been on a collision course with the abortion rights movement for some time now, and I wonder if things are about to get ugly.