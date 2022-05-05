Liberal Women Threaten Sex Strikes to Save Roe, to No One's Dismay

If you’ve been on social media at all this week, you’ve probably been amused by some of the unhinged reactions from the left to the leaked draft majority opinion of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. They were full of apocalyptic predictions by people who don’t understand what overturning Roe v. Wade would actually do. Be that as it may, it is widely believed that the draft opinion was leaked in order to allow for a pressure campaign to take place in the hopes that some justices could be swayed before the final opinion is released.

Some on the left have come up with creative ways they think will encourage people to save Roe v. Wade.

Earlier this week on The View, co-host Joy Behar floated the idea of a sex strike.

“Women in the world have conducted sex strikes in history,” Behar explained. “In 2003, a sex strike helped to end Liberia’s brutal civil war and the woman who started it was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In 2009, Kenyan women enforced a sex ban until police political infighting ceased. Within one week, there was a stable government.”

“We have more power than we think we do and some of it could be in the bedroom,” Behar insisted.

One of her co-hosts, Sara Haines, backed the idea, calling it “a perfect weapon and method for the topic we’re talking about.”

If liberal women want to go on a sex strike, more power to them. It may not prevent the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but it would make this country a better place. The women certainly wouldn’t be hurting anyone by abstaining. And ironically, a strike would potentially reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies, thereby reducing the number of abortions.

Behar’s brilliant plan was widely mocked on social media. “I don’t think the ladies of the view participating in a ‘sex strike’ is going to have the effect that they intended. Just sayin…” tweeted Don Trump Jr.

“Joy Behar says she’s going on a sex strike,” noted Fox Nation host Jimmy Failla. “And here I was thinking she wanted to punish men.”

“A sex strike by Democrat women would end the need for abortions,” observed cartoonist Scott Adams. “Everyone wins.”

Good luck to Joy Behar and all the other liberal women on their sex strike! May it last a long, long, long, long, long, long time.