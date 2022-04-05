Suddenly, I Wish I Hadn't Updated My iPhone

Well, I just updated my iPhone, thinking that keeping it updated is typically the smart way to go. Performance improvements? Who doesn’t want those? Bug fixes? Bring it on! Newer is typically better, right?

Okay, not always. I’ve had my issues with the latest version of macOS Monterey, but still, my iPhone typically gets the automatic updates because updates have rarely given me newfound problems.

Until today. But, it’s not a software glitch created by the latest release or a compatibility problem. It’s actually something intentional. Included in the latest update to Apple’s iOS was support for the newest set of “inclusive” emojis, including the long-awaited “pregnant man” emoji.

I don’t care if there is an emoji… men can’t get pregnant. pic.twitter.com/AvzS0m3EXl — Margolis & Cox (@MargolisandCox) April 5, 2022

Suddenly, I don’t just want to restore my iPhone to its previous state and never update it again; I want to invent a time machine and go back to an era where such ridiculousness wasn’t being gradually normalized and mainstreamed. Rest assured, this is bigger than just anger at a stupid emoji. Do I use emojis sometimes? Sure, I suppose everyone does, but aside from the usual “commonly used” emoji like thumbs up/down and whatnot, searching for the right emoji wastes more time than typing the associated word. So, it’s not like I care about the emoji as much as what its existence represents.

I’ve spoken at length about my opposition to biological males competing in women’s sports. This robs women of opportunities as male athletes benefit from biological advantages over females that neither a haircut, hormone treatments, nor plastic surgery can hide. Lia Thomas is a dude, inside and out, and that the radical left so easily and routinely celebrates his repeated crushing of his female competition is appalling.

And yet, it’s not just sports where women are getting screwed over by radical leftist gender theory. As bad as it is for men to steal opportunities from real women and get praised as courageous for it, now pregnancy and motherhood are being taken from women too. And it’s been going on for a while now. I don’t remember the first time I heard such ridiculousness like “men have periods, too” or anything else similarly absurd, but the way this crap is being legitimized by our government and health professionals is just horrifying.

Last summer, the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine issued new recommendations for gender-inclusive language because “not all people who give birth and lactate identify as female.” In September, the British medical journal The Lancet referred to women as “bodies with vaginas.” Sure, they were widely mocked for it, but it’s not funny. This is a problem. Prominent voices in the medical field are buying into radical leftist gender theory, and if they continue to do so unchecked, before long, they will succeed in brainwashing generations into thinking that gender is a social construct, that biology is trumped by how one “identifies.”

In the end, it’s the women who suffer the most. Soon after Bruce Jenner declared himself to be transgender and identified as Caitlyn, he was named “woman of the year” by Glamour. Earlier this year, Rachel Levine was declared one of USA Today‘s “women of the year” despite being a man, and last year, a man was named Jeopardy’s top female earner, and so on.

I repeatedly find myself amazed at how quickly this woke gender crap became mainstream, and then I find myself terrified at the prospect of how much worse it can become. I don’t have to use the “pregnant man” emoji—heck, I can just call it the beer-bellied man emoji—but that doesn’t change the way radical leftist gender theory is proving itself to be an unstoppable cancer upon our society.

And it will get worse.

The question is, what can we do to stop it?