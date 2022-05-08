Happy Mother's Day! More Voters Approve Than Disapprove of Overturning Roe

A new poll has made a stunning finding, shattering yet another Leftist narrative: it seems that lightly more likely voters would approve than disapprove if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade.

A Rasmussen poll asked likely voters, “Would you approve or disapprove of a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade?” The results were decidedly different than we’ve been told repeatedly by Big Left:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters would approve of a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, including 32% who would Strongly Approve. Forty-five percent (45%) would disapprove of overturning Roe v. Wade, including 35% who would Strongly Disapprove.

Interestingly, approval numbers are reversed and more pronounced when voters are asked if they consider themselves generally pro-choice or pro-life. Here, a majority (51%) consider themselves pro-choice while only 40% consider themselves pro-life. Clearly, one’s stance on abortion is not necessarily linked to one’s position on Roe.

When asked about Justice Alito’s leaked opinion that the Roe decision “was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences,” 47% of voters agreed compared to 46% who disagreed. This demonstrates that Americans do not consider the issue of abortion to be a simple, black-and-white matter.

Another stunner from the Rasmussen poll was the revelation that the Democrats’ favored constituencies are actually the least supportive of the current national abortion regimen. Shockingly, voters under 40 were more likely to approve of overturning Roe than older voters. And fewer black voters (49%) and other minorities (41%) than whites (54%) considered themselves to be generally generally pro-choice. And while only 43% of white voters approve of overturning Roe, a solid majority (59%) of black and minority voters like the idea.

The well-heeled (people who earn over $200k) consider themselves more pro-choice and more opposed to overturning Roe than the less affluent, for whom Democrats always claim to speak.

Unsurprisingly, the group that is most supportive of abortion is also the group that strongly approves of “President” Joe Biden’s job performance — 82% of Biden fans consider themselves pro-choice. Two-thirds (66%) of those who strongly disapprove of Biden call themselves pro-life. Without any other input on the issue, the discernment of these dedicated Biden fans seriously calls into question their ability to make sound judgments on anything else.