Smile! Gleeful NYC Thugs Snatch 400 Bullet-proof Vests Meant for Ukraine

You can’t walk a block in NYC without seeing the ubiquitous Ukrainian flag, especially in the East Village section of Manhattan. But one thing you won’t find is a bullet-proof vest meant for Ukrainian soldiers — they got “redistributed.”

Six thieves broke into the offices of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, located at 203 2nd Ave. in New York City, and swiped more than 400 bullet-proof vests that were going to be sent to Ukrainian soldiers fighting Russia.

The vests had been donated a couple of months ago by several law enforcement agencies. They were being stored in the offices until they could be sent to Ukraine.

Related: U.S. Spooks Can’t Keep Their Mouths Shut About Helping Ukraine Kill Russians

Six degens (degenerates) were caught by security cameras as they loaded garbage bags full of the vests into three vehicles, all of which escaped to Brooklyn. Many of the pillagers were smiling as they pulled off their heist.

6 men accused of stealing bullet proof vests meant for Ukraine https://t.co/346WeoE6ck pic.twitter.com/BRXZAAqfkc — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 7, 2022

The theft took place on March 15 around 2 p.m., when the thieves broke into the offices and began loading the vests into their vehicles. Police released pictures of the burglars this weekend, hoping for a break in the case. Fortunately, only one of the boneheads was smart enough to cover his face. Four of them seemed to smile for the camera.

The Long Island Suffolk County Sheriff recently donated 450 vests to the Ukraine war effort, though no one is sure if those were the same vests that were purloined.

“It is despicable that someone would break into a building to steal supplies and materials intended to aid those affected by this humanitarian crisis,” Suffolk County Sheriff spokeswoman Vicki DiStefano told reporters.

The New York Police Dept. (NYPD) is asking for the public’s help. If you recognize any of these rascals, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-577-TIPS.