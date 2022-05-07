Something Weird Is Happening in Hollywood

Let me just this off by saying that I generally couldn’t care less about Hollywood.

Some people can’t get enough of it. It’s not enough to be entertained by movies, television shows, etc., but they have to know everything about some famous actor’s life, and all the gossip about who’s dating who and all that garbage that shouldn’t matter to anyone.

Oh, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together? I couldn’t care less. The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial? I have zero interest. Whatever the latest thing with Britney Spears is… don’t even bother mentioning it to me because I’ve already tuned you out.

But, sometimes certain stories make it on my radar, and I actually have an opinion on something Hollywood-related.

Let me explain. Back in December, actor Jeff Garlin was fired from the sitcom The Goldbergs over misconduct allegations. I actually watched the show for several seasons and enjoyed it quite a bit. However, over time it got tired and stale and so it stopped being on my “Must Watch” list. Firing an actor who is part of the main cast is no small thing. He’s the father of the family on the show. He must have done something really bad to be abruptly fired, right?

Well, that’s hard to say. When it was first reported late last year, I couldn’t find anything specific, but according to Garlin, “It’s about me and my silliness on set. They don’t think it’s appropriate. I do. That’s where we’re at.” Garlin said he didn’t know how to respond to the allegations: “Because as a comedian, if somebody is offended by what I say I, all I can say is, ‘I’m sorry. OK?’”

Some people were also uncomfortable about Garlin’s tendency to give people hugs.

I know, right?

Back in 2019, Garlin said he was nearly fired from the show because of his language on set.

“I was saying some really stupid, silly things that I can’t believe that anyone would find offensive, but to each his own,” Garlin told the New York Post at the time. “Every time I stand up [on the set] I go, ‘Oh, my [female genitalia].’ Which is silly and stupid, I clearly don’t have [female genitalia]. And I said to them, ‘I understand if I worked at an insurance office and there’s a bunch of desks — that’s inappropriate. But in a comedic atmosphere, it’s stupid.’ They said, ‘What if we fire you?’ and I said, ‘I’d love to have it announced Jeff Garlin got fired for saying [that].’”

More recently, famed actor Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behavior” halted the production of a new Aziz Ansari movie. As was the case with Garlin, specifics have not been made. But, Murray says the whole thing comes down to a difference of opinion.

Related: Trevor Donovan’s Approach to Hollywood and Celebrity Is a Much-Needed Throwback

“I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray told CNBC’s Becky Quick last month.

On Sunday, it was reported that actor Fred Savage was fired from his role as executive producer and director of The Wonder Years reboot.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years,” a spokesperson for the Disney-owned 20th Television told Fox News.

Once again, no details.

It sure seems like vague allegations of inappropriate behavior have become an increasing problem in Hollywood. Are the accused actors genuinely acting inappropriately? I have no idea. But, I can’t help wondering if the vagueness of the reports is an indication that maybe some people, as Garlin and Murray suggested, just can’t take a joke and have a need to feel victimized.