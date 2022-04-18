The Morning Briefing: New York Times Takes a Swing at God, Misses Wildly

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The tea leaves rarely tell you that your plaid shirt is ridiculous.

Of all the things I was expecting to find after my Easter Sunday away from the news I really hadn’t thought I would see The New York Times dumping all over God.

But here we are.

Secular heathens are duty-bound to destroy America, we know this. When we tell people this it might seem like a bit of a fuss because we’re too church-y over on this side, but we do have a point.

The “Newspaper of Record,” the “Gray Lady,” The New York Times decided that Easter weekend would be a good time to “Give Up God.”

Yeah…no.

Robert has more:

Passover started Friday and Sunday is Easter for most Christians (Orthodox Christian Easter, or Pascha, is next Sunday). In keeping with the season, The New York Times thought Thursday was the perfect day to publish a rancorous anti-God screed written by an angry former believer. The Times is now openly proselytizing for atheism, and while that’s certainly its prerogative, it also must be asked: why now, in the lead-in to two of the holiest of times for both Jews and Christians? And also, cui bono — who benefits? The Times op-ed was the work of Shalom Auslander, the author of a book called Foreskin’s Lament: A Memoir, in which he bitterly recounts his Orthodox Jewish upbringing and how he has said goodbye to all that. He does essentially the same thing in the Times piece, presenting some acid recollections of being an eight-year-old learning about Passover, and adding, “In this time of war and violence, of oppression and suffering, I propose we pass over something else: God.” This is because God’s judgment on the Egyptians in the Exodus story seems to Auslander to be excessive.

The particulars of who this heathen idiot is aren’t important. The fact that what is, unfortunately, still the most powerful news source in the United States of America decided to publish this filth is the problem.

They desperately don’t want us to have a singular authority. The moral relativism that leftists deal in thrives on a lack of absolutes. God is a most definitely inconvenient notion for those who would rather that society be buffeted about by the whims of the day.

Ex-believers like Auslander tend to be the worst. They wallow in a bitterness that can’t be gotten rid of. The Times is merely giving him a forum to work out his daddy issues without having to pay a therapist.

Here’s the deal, buddy: God isn’t going anywhere, no matter how much your empty existence wishes He would.

And the Times can continue to whisk itself into the dustpan of irrelevance with nonsense like this. The world will be a better place when we’re no longer subjected to think pieces by people who don’t have any brains.

Everything Isn’t Awful

GOOD NEWS ALERT: Liev Schreiber just helped cook nearly one ton of brisket for Ukrainian refugees for Passover. He worked with Chef Jose Andres' @WCKitchen to help cook a traditional Passover meal for refugees as they crossed into Poland. Together, they fed thousands. pic.twitter.com/XEu6G07Vyl — Goodable (@Goodable) April 16, 2022

PJ Media

Leading Into Passover and Easter Weekend, The New York Times Calls on Readers to Kill God

Biden’s Economic Policies Push the U.S. Misery Index Ever Higher

They can’t hide the decline. ‘Fact Checkers’ Claim Biden Wasn’t ‘Shaking Hands With Thin Air.’ Oh, Really?

Jen Psaki Circles Back to Her Criticism of Peter Doocy — and Walks It Back

Elon Musk Is Not Your Savior

Will the GOP Axe Obamacare Next Year?

He is risen. The Greatest Anniversary

Baskin-Robbins’ Shocking New Re-Branding Campaign

Blinded Me with Violence: How the Left Fosters ‘Hate Crime’ Then Plays the Victim

Why Isn’t the WHO Making the Global COVID Death Toll Public?

Biden Plans to Open More Federal Land for Oil Drilling (but Don’t Get too Excited)

Yeah…,no. You’ll Never Guess Who Wants to Be Speaker of the House Now

N.Y. Governor Hochul Hits DeSantis for ‘Smiling’ After Signing Abortion Bill

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Defending American Democracy Requires We Start by Crushing the Public School Weirdos

Are You Kidding Me? Bail Conditions for South Carolina Mall Shooting Suspect Are Absolutely Nuts

Outgoing GOP Rep Says It Will Be ‘Hard to Govern’ Without a Large Republican House Majority

GOP senators seek to block Biden gun rules

Second Amendment Foundation welcomes XInsurance as new sponsor

WaPo: Inflation about to kill off the great real-estate boom

He is risen, indeed: A happy and blessed Easter to our readers!

CNN: Do gun buybacks reduce violent crime? Er …

At Age 99, Jackie Robinson’s Widow Rachel Robinson Is a Force of Nature

Media Has a New Talking Point to Defend Joe Biden – but It Makes Him Sound Even Worse

Huzzah-HA HA! Anti-capitalists (ahem, Matt Yglesias) claiming Medieval peasants had it BETTER than Americans do now BACKFIRES

Christina Pushaw OWNS toolbags claiming CRT isn’t taught in schools with ACTUAL math homework from Missouri public school (screenshot)

VIP

VodkaPundit. Kamala Harris Can’t Stop Laughing at Her Own Joke That No One Can Find

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: Is That a Gator in Your Truck or Are You Just Happy to See Me?

The Left Doesn’t Want an Open Forum, They Want an Echo Chamber

Amazon Takes Major Step to Combat Inflation

Peter Doocy Is Going to Destroy Jen Psaki at the Next Briefing

Are Some Polls STILL Trying to Boost Biden?

Greetings From the Land of Swine Flu, Where No One Cares if You Live or Die (Because It’s Flu and We Don’t Care About That Anymore)

Never Forget What the Biden Administration Did in Afghanistan

Democrats Need to Build an Ark, Strategist Predicts ‘Biblical’ Disaster

Around the Interwebz

Reduct This

Do Your Pinky Nails Grow Fast Because God Wants You to Try Cocaine?: https://t.co/gf39L56gtY pic.twitter.com/Ns6lV0TrLR — Reductress (@Reductress) April 16, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery