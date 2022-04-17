The Left Doesn’t Want an Open Forum, They Want an Echo Chamber

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is attempting to buy Twitter, which he says has failed to protect free speech.

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,’ Musk said last month. “What should be done?”

Since then, we’ve seen the left freak out when he became the social media platform’s largest shareholder when he was invited to join Twitter’s board of directors, rejected the invitation, and made an offer to buy the company outright.

“Elon Musk’s looming battle with Twitter’s board is a source of major anxiety for company employees – many of whom are reportedly worried that [the] billionaire’s campaign to force changes is just beginning,” the New York Post reported last week. In fact, according to Bloomberg, Twitter’s employees were unable to enjoy their “monthly ‘day of rest'” on Monday due to being “super-stressed.”

Super-stressed over what, exactly? Musk has been very clear since his crusade against Twitter began that he believes Twitter should “adhere to free speech principles.” That’s all.

And for that, the left is freaking out. For all their self-righteous virtue-signaling about tolerance and diversity, they have no desire or respect for diversity of thought. Liberals are more likely to unfriend you over politics, both on social media and in real life, and they are increasingly embracing government and big tech censorship.

And Big Tech has been pushing the boundaries of censoring wrongthink for several years alone. And they have become more brazen in their efforts. For example, after previously allowing fundraisers for violent BLM activists, GoFundMe refused to allow crowdfunding for Kyle Rittenhouse because their TOS prevented their platform from being used to raise money for people accused of violent crimes.

This year alone, we’ve seen Big Tech run wild with censorship. For example, GoFundMe refused to pay out millions raised for the Canadian Freedom Convoy and even planned to steal those contributions and distribute them to “approved charities.” Dan Bongino was suspended and demonetized from YouTube over alleged COVID-19 misinformation in January. In February, conservative author and journalist Michelle Malkin was blacklisted by house-sharing company Airbnb because she spoke at the 2021 American Renaissance Conference because it was absurdly deemed a hate group by the radical left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center. In March, I was permanently banned from Twitter for telling the truth about transgenderism. The Babylon Bee was suspended for naming Rachel Levine its Man of the Year. This week, the Twitter account LibsofTikTok was suspended for “hateful conduct” because it mocks liberal posts on TikTok and other social sites.

There are so many more examples that point to the same undeniable fact: the left doesn’t want an open forum; they want an echo chamber. Elon Musk doesn’t appear to have any agenda other than making Twitter “adhere to free speech principles,” and the left simply can’t handle such an idea. They see Twitter as their platform, their forum, and shame on anyone who deigns to make it a place “for everyone.”

The left routinely proves they are enemies of free speech—a once fundamental American value. Whether Musk succeeds in buying Twitter or starts his platform… none of that matters because as long as the left prefers their echo chambers and safe spaces, they’ll always find a way to segregate themselves and divide America.