Democrats Need to Build an Ark, Strategist Predicts ‘Biblical’ Disaster

It wasn’t all that long ago that Joe Biden ran for president as a moderate, pledging to work with Republicans to achieve unity and compromise. It’s hard to imagine that anyone really believed he would actually govern as a moderate—save for a few Never Trumpers attempting to justify voting for Biden—but when he came into office with a slim majority in the House of Representatives and an evenly divided U.S. Senate, it would have been politically wise to govern as the moderate that he campaigned as.

Obviously, that’s not what he did. From day one, Biden signaled he’d pursue an aggressive left-wing agenda, issuing a slew of executive orders to reverse Trump-era policies, and embracing a number of Democrat power grabs, like D.C. statehood, ending the filibuster, and packing the Supreme Court.

The message was clear: this would not be an administration dedicated to unity and compromise, but an administration beholden to the radical left wing of the Democratic Party. So, Biden opened our borders and ended our energy independence. Heck, even his response to COVID was plagued by incompetence. After spending months promising to “shut down the virus,” more Americans have died on his watch than under Trump.

The bottom line is that Biden’s radical agenda and overall incompetence at governing have taken their toll on the electorate, as poll after poll has shown.

Biden’s approval ratings have been underwater now since August, and the Democratic Party is drowning with him.

“I think this is going to be a biblical disaster,” a Democrat strategist told The Hill regarding the midterm elections. “This is the reality we are in as Democrats and no one wants to face it.”

If history is any guide, midterm elections are generally bad for the party in power. Democrats lost 54 seats in the House in 1994 under Bill Clinton, and 63 seats in 2010 under Barack Obama. With Biden facing the lowest poll numbers of his presidency right now, 2022 could see the Democrats lose even more seats.

That’s not to say the warnings weren’t there. Biden’s poll numbers trended downward throughout his presidency, and rather than change tactics the Biden administration has doubled down on radicalism, partisanship, and incompetence. Frankly, Democrats should have seen this coming.

But they didn’t. They’re in denial about what’s really happening here. Democrats have convinced themselves that the problem isn’t them or their policies, but that it’s their failure to communicate their accomplishments. Imagine having the mainstream media and big tech on your side and thinking that the problem is your message is not getting out.

The problem is they can blame Putin for inflation all they want, but the public knows that inflation has been a problem well before Russia invaded Ukraine. All the talking points in the world can’t make people forget the pain they felt in their wallets for many months because of inflation and rising gas prices.

So now, Democrats are facing the very real prospect of a doomsday midterm cycle, and it’s likely too late for them to do anything about it. Instead of building an ark to save themselves their strategy has been to pretend it’s not raining.