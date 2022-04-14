Dems Still Think They Have a 'Messaging Problem'

Imagine having the mainstream media, Hollywood, and Big Tech doing all the heavy lifting for you, yet you still think your political woes are because of messaging problems.

Absurd, right? Well, that’s precisely what Democrats nationwide are saying now. According to them, the party has done “a lousy job at highlighting their accomplishments in a year plus of unified power in Washington,” according to a report from The Hill.

“Look, I’m not going to BS. We’ve done a f—ing horrible job, and sometimes I think we deserve to lose big in November,” one Democratic strategist told The Hill. “Democrats can say whatever they want, but it’s not honest. The narrative here doesn’t exist. We need to wake up fast.”

This is hardly the first time Democrats have insisted that they have a messaging problem. Last month, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chairman, sounded the alarm that voters don’t really like them.

“If [voters] agree with us on the issues, why don’t they like us more?” Maloney asked.

Maloney believes that voters think the Democratic Party is “divisive and too focused on cultural issues,” which is true; I’ll give him that. “They think that we’re preachy. They think that we act like we know better than parents when it comes to their kids in schools.”

“The problem is not the voters,” Maloney conceded. “The problem is us.”

But, Maloney also sees it as a messaging problem. For what it’s worth, so does Hillary Clinton.

“I’m not quite sure what the disconnect is between the accomplishments of the administration, and this Congress, and the understanding of what’s been done, and the impact it will have on the American public, and some of the polling and the ongoing hand-wringing,” Clinton said on NBC’s Meet the Press earlier this month.

Hillary argued that the Democratic Party has “a good case to make if we get our focus in the right place to do it” and said that Democrats have “a lot of good accomplishments to be putting up on the board. And the Democrats in office and out need to be doing a better job of making the case.”

The “we have a messaging problem” talking point has even reached Barack Obama, who echoed the sentiment during his recent visit to the White House, telling a reporter who asked him for his message to Democrats who are worried about the midterms, “We got a story to tell, just got to tell it.”

These Democrats are all in denial. They think their agenda is popular and assume that voters are rebelling against them because their message isn’t getting out. Democrats simply don’t want to acknowledge the reality that their agenda isn’t popular or that they aren’t good at governing. The mainstream media and Big Tech literally censor stories that are damaging to the Democratic Party. The Republican Party doesn’t have that advantage. Not by a long shot.

Democrats in Washington haven’t figured out that their agenda is not in the mainstream. For example, polling has shown for years that Americans support restrictions on abortion and that support for abortion decreases with each trimester. Democrats in Washington, however, want taxpayer-funded abortions and no limits whatsoever. Their problem isn’t that their “message” isn’t getting out. Their problem is that it is.