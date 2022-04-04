Hillary Clinton Doesn't Understand Why More People Don't Appreciate the Democrats

Bless Hillary Clinton’s heart. If anybody demonstrates a complete lack of self-awareness, it’s America’s least favorite grandmother. And it’s clear that her inability to tell which way the wind is blowing extends to her entire political party.

She Who Won’t Go Away appeared on Meet the Press this weekend to talk about the Democrats’ chances in 2022, and she told host Chuck Todd that she just doesn’t understand why more Americans aren’t down with the Democrats this year.

“I’m not quite sure what the disconnect is between the accomplishments of the administration and this Congress and the understanding of what’s been done and the impact it will have on the American public and some of the polling and the ongoing hand-wringing,” Clinton told Todd.

With a RealClearPolitics average as of this writing showing that 54% of voters disapprove of Joe Biden’s job as president and nearly two-thirds saying that the county is headed in the wrong direction, I don’t think the public is experiencing a “disconnect” about “the accomplishments of the administration.”

I’d say the voters are in revolt against Biden and his policies.

Todd tried to give Clinton a hook to hang her assessment of the Biden presidency on when he asked her, “A lot of speculation is that this trouble for President Biden politically started with the chaotic withdrawal in Afghanistan. Do you buy that?”

“I don’t think it helped,” Clinton replied, demonstrating that her ability to understate is better than her talent for introspection. “I think that is obviously the case. I think that the performance with respect to Ukraine has been excellent.”

Related: Hillary Says She Isn’t Interested in Running in 2024, but Can We Believe Her?



While it’s true that the disaster that was the Afghanistan withdrawal was the catalyst for the slide in Biden’s approval, those numbers were already on a downward slide long before he left Americans behind in the frantic effort to get out of Afghanistan.

“There is a lot of good accomplishments to be putting up on the board and the Democrats, in office and out, need to be doing a better job of making the case and frankly standing up to the other side with their craziness,” Clinton concluded.

It’s a far cry from the words of the Most Accomplished Woman in the World back in December when she decried the all-or-nothing tactics of the far-left fringe, which has taken hold of the Democrats.

“I understand why people want to argue for their priorities. That’s what they believe they were elected to do,” she said on MSNBC. “But, at the end of the day it means nothing if we don’t have a Congress that will get things done, and we don’t have a White House that we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive.”

So, which is it? Is this administration getting nothing done, or are the Democrats accomplishing so much that we don’t understand their greatness?

What I’d love to ask Clinton is this: which accomplishment should we peons appreciate the most? Should we give Biden credit for skyrocketing gas prices? Is a flippant response of “just buy an electric vehicle” one of those accomplishments?

Should we celebrate spiraling inflation, which, by the way, affects minorities disproportionately? Or should we just combat it with the advice of out-of-touch urban elites?

Should we get excited about the Democrats’ ridiculous attempts to gin up racial animus by talking about “voting rights“?Are we missing something about the administration’s efforts to wrest elections from state and local control?

What about the sexualization of everything — including our schoolchildren? Is that something to be thankful to the Democrats for? (Hillary the Feminist should be leading the charge against the left’s promotion of imaginary women over actual women.)

I could go on and on, but you get the picture.

Please, Hillary, tell me what those accomplishments are. Because I’m not seeing them, and neither are most voters.