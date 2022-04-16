You’ll Never Guess Who Wants to Be Speaker of the House Now

The Republicans better take back the House in November 2022. If they don’t, and Nancy Pelosi (D-Smirnoff) opts to enjoy her freezer full of deluxe ice cream on a full-time basis, the next speaker of the House could be far, far more divisive, hateful, petty, and partisan than Pelosi ever dreamed of being: none other than Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Russia Hoax) is eyeing the speaker’s job for himself.

According to Breitbart, “Schiff so covets the leadership position that he has already tried to convince fellow Democrat colleagues of the validity of his desires. To hype his potential candidacy, Schiff has touted the millions in campaign funds he has raised. Schiff has also recently attended the New Democrats’ retreat, which raised eyebrows among ‘several insiders [who] took particular notice’ of his presence.”

Great. But there are a few things of which those Democrat insiders should also take notice. That is, if there is still anyone remotely rational among the Democrat leadership.

Schiff is, after all, the man who was still insisting as late as April 2019 that there was “ample evidence of collusion” between Trump and Russia “in plain sight,” and that “the obstruction of justice in particular in this case is far worse than anything that Richard Nixon did. I would say in every way this is more significant than Watergate.” Despite the fact that the Democratic Congressional leadership had its knives out for Trump from the moment he declared his candidacy, no such evidence of collusion or obstruction of justice ever appeared, and now the whole world knows that the whole thing was a hoax.

But Schiff has never given an inch. As late as October 2021, he was still clinging to the Russia hoax fantasy, and said, “I do think, as time goes by and it will become increasingly more clear as we gain perspective on the last four years, Americans will realize what a disastrous presidency Donald Trump’s was.”

Americans unfortunate enough to live in Schiff’s district may have gained perspective on what a disastrous congressman he is in mid-December, when he was caught manipulating evidence. The House Jan. 6 witch hunt committee admitted that Schiff altered a text message from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, making it appear much more damning than it actually was. After The Federalist exposed the deception, the House committee claimed that Schiff’s editing was “inadvertent.” Of course it was.

It’s a telling indication of the Democrat Party’s advanced state of degeneration that a man so manifestly dishonest as Adam Schiff, who plays fast and loose with the facts repeatedly and unrepentantly in pursuit of his political objectives, would even seriously imagine that he had a chance to be speaker of the House. But this is actually not a new idea. As far back as October 2018, Nancy Pelosi said (disingenuously, as it turned out — what a surprise), “I see myself as a transitional figure. I have things to do. Books to write, places to go, grandchildren, first and foremost, to love.” According to the Los Angeles Times, Pelosi had “quietly been grooming potential successors, among them Rep. Adam Schiff.”

Three and a half years later, Schiff may still be getting groomed, since old Nancy didn’t need to love her grandchildren all that much. And if things break unexpectedly well for the Democrats in November, he could finally have his moment. If he did, there is no doubt what the nation would get: more of Schiff’s divisive partisanship, unscrupulous dishonesty, and self-righteous posturing.

Actually, however, if the Democrats retain the House, pretty much anyone they choose to be speaker will engage in exactly the same tactics. The worst aspect of Adam Schiff’s sorry career in the House is not that he would sell his mother to get dirt on Trump, or claim he had it even if he didn’t. No, the worst aspect of Schiff’s tenure is that he doesn’t stand out. An unscrupulous liar who forever doubles and triples and quadruples down and never seems to suffer from an attack of conscience, he is just one among many in the House today.

If the Democrats had any integrity, Adam Schiff would have been censured as soon as it had been definitively proven that when he boasted about having evidence of Trump’s Russian collusion, he was lying. He should face a strong primary challenge and be in danger of losing his seat. Instead, he could be the next speaker of the House. That’s where we are, and it’s not a good place.