Jen Psaki Circles Back to Her Criticism of Peter Doocy — and Walks It Back

By Matt Margolis Apr 17, 2022 12:00 PM ET
During an appearance on a podcast hosted by a bunch of Obama administration alumni, White House press secretary Jen Psaki implied that Peter Doocy “sounds like a stupid son of a bitch.”

Her comments have since gone viral, prompting her to circle back to those remarks and walk them back.

“Full video shows I also told a story about Peter’s grace last night and made very clear I was not being critical of him or any reporter at Fox, and instead was critical of the slant of some Fox topics,” she tweeted. “He is doing his job. I am doing mine. We debate. We disagree. I respect that.”

Psaki was asked by one of the hosts of Pod Save America, “Is [Doocy] a stupid son of a bitch or does he play a stupid son of a bitch on TV?”

“Okay, well, he works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual, including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch,” Psaki replied.

I’m not sure how she thinks she’s not being derogatory here. Especially considering that built into her statement was the accusation that Fox News feeds its reporters questions — an accusation former Fox News host Megyn Kelly says is flat-out false.

Psaki’s comments also prompted a statement from Fox News.

“In his role as White House correspondent, Peter Doocy’s job is to elicit truth from power for the American public,” a spokesperson for the Fox News Channel told the New York Post. “His questions are his own, he is a terrific reporter and we are extremely proud of his work.”

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
