During an appearance on a podcast hosted by a bunch of Obama administration alumni, White House press secretary Jen Psaki implied that Peter Doocy “sounds like a stupid son of a bitch.”

Her comments have since gone viral, prompting her to circle back to those remarks and walk them back.

“Full video shows I also told a story about Peter’s grace last night and made very clear I was not being critical of him or any reporter at Fox, and instead was critical of the slant of some Fox topics,” she tweeted. “He is doing his job. I am doing mine. We debate. We disagree. I respect that.”

Psaki was asked by one of the hosts of Pod Save America, “Is [Doocy] a stupid son of a bitch or does he play a stupid son of a bitch on TV?”

“Okay, well, he works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual, including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch,” Psaki replied.

I’m not sure how she thinks she’s not being derogatory here. Especially considering that built into her statement was the accusation that Fox News feeds its reporters questions — an accusation former Fox News host Megyn Kelly says is flat-out false.

Psaki’s comments also prompted a statement from Fox News.

“In his role as White House correspondent, Peter Doocy’s job is to elicit truth from power for the American public,” a spokesperson for the Fox News Channel told the New York Post. “His questions are his own, he is a terrific reporter and we are extremely proud of his work.”