The Morning Briefing: Oh God, Biden Is Going to Try and Use Words

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I’m thinking of installing a champagne fountain in the yard for community relations.

I finally made it back from CPAC after some travel woes. I would like to thank Megan (who was not at CPAC) for pinch-hittting for me yesterday, which she was able to do because she wasn’t at CPAC.

Many have given their recaps of this year’s conference (except for Megan Fox, who was not there), so I’ll just say that my legendary immune system failed me and I felt off from the beginning of the event. Still, I feel that I accomplished a few things. Matt seemed to have learned a lot. I convinced him of the importance of balancing work and play, and he’s soon heading to a Tijuana donkey show to blog about Vladimir Putin’s tramp stamp.

Anyway, today is my birthday and I may have given myself a case of the Bat Flu as a present, so today’s Briefing is going to be, well, brief.

One important programming note: my friend and colleague VodkaPundit will be bringing back his legendary DrunkBlog for the State of the Union Address. I would like to thank him in advance for watching so I don’t have to. I don’t have the stomach to watch the drooling idiot Biden babble on about Corn Pop, and pandemics, and reasons.The guy can barely get through a five-sentence response to a simple question without eating his foot, I can’t watch him wrestle with a teleprompter.

Just check the top of our homepage when the speech starts to enjoy Mr. Green’s snark.

And, just in case he forgets to report it, Megan Fox wasn’t at CPAC.

Everything Isn’t Awful

GOOD NEWS ALERT: In 2012, NFL center Jason Brown retired from football, learnt how to farm, and starting growing his own food. Today, he has given away 1.6 million meals to food banks and soup kitchens.#Humanity 🌎🏈 pic.twitter.com/QljSO0qDv2 — Goodable (@Goodable) February 28, 2022

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Ukraine War Took Vladimir Putin From Steely-Eyed KGB Man to Military Bumbler

Biden Says Don’t Worry About Nuclear War, So Start Worrying

This Video Epitomizes Biden’s Entire Presidency

The Government From Hell

New Bill Would Bail Out U.S. Postal Service at Taxpayer Expense, Slow Rural Service

New Sino-Russo Alliance Poses Grave Global Cyber Threat

Science! Mask Mandate for Congress Lifted Just in Time for…

Townhall Mothership

Nikole Hannah-Jones Claims Europe Is ‘Not a Continent,’ Concern Over Ukraine Is Due to Racial ‘Dog Whistle’

Radical Abortion Up Until Birth Bill Defeated in Senate, Thanks to Filibuster and Joe Manchin

Mediaite’s Founder Struggles to Attract Viewers to His Nightly Show. Did This Cause a Shift in Its Coverage?

Oklahoma bill would require state fairs to allow guns

Georgia Senate gives thumbs up to Constitutional Carry

Oh my: Bank of China cuts off Russian oil trades?

Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, rallies Ukrainians

Stephanopoulos Pleads With Cotton to Denounce Trump for Saying ‘Putin Is Smart’ and ‘America Is Stupid’

Christian Speaker Gets Canceled by Christian College for Teaching Christian Students Christian Ideas

Florida Republicans Continue Their Surrender Tour — and Ron DeSantis Responds Accordingly

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Has Joe Biden Been Sniffing His Own Gaslight Fumes?

The Hard Choice of 2024: Trump or DeSantis?

University Slaps Woke Warning on Hemingway Classic for ‘Graphic Scenes’ of Fishing

Buckle Up, America: Biden’s State of the Union Address Is Tomorrow

The Transgender Movement Destroys Families

Around the Interwebz

Smells Like Onion

Landing is one of the most expensive aspects of the flight process, as it takes several highly specialized professionals to accomplish, so some airlines are skipping it altogether. https://t.co/aoS0x3WtRp — The Onion (@TheOnion) March 1, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery