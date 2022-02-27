The Most Important Thing I Learned at CPAC

I write this as I sit in Orlando International Airport waiting to board my flight home from CPAC 2022. This was my sixth CPAC since 2005, and easily my favorite. There were several reasons for this, and not just because CPAC this year was in sunny Orlando instead of Washington, D.C.

During my earliest CPACs, when I was just an independent blogger or attending as an author for a book signing, perhaps my biggest thrill was running into VIPs and getting pictures with them. But going to CPAC to cover the conference for PJ Media has been a different story.

Prior to writing for PJ, I had a normal office job. I was in the architecture field, phoning it in on a regular basis because deep down, I wasn’t passionate about it. I typically got into the office late and was powering down my computer before 5 so I could get out quickly. Writing for PJ Media has made me into a workaholic. It’s great to feel excited and passionate about what I’m doing. The only drawback is that I work alone at home a lot. So for me, CPAC is sort of like an annual office party that lasts for four days.

As you know, I spent much of Wednesday with Stephen Green, the Vodkapundit, which was an experience. We shared a condo with Stephen Kruiser and we had a blast. You can’t not have fun at CPAC hanging out with Kruiser and Green.

Nor can you not have fun with the rest of the PJ Media crew. It was great to see our fearless editor Paula Bolyard again, as well as Athena Thorne, Chris Queen, Jeff Reynolds, Stacey Lennox, Gwendolyn Sims, and Kevin Downey Jr. Some I’d met before, others I was meeting for the first time. We have a great crew at PJ Media.

We also have the greatest readers. At this CPAC I got to meet quite a few readers who are also VIP subscribers. You may have seen some of them during the Five O’Clock Somewhere Live Chat with Kruiser and VodkaPundit on Thursday. These die-hard fans of PJ Media are some of the greatest people I’ve met at CPAC, and hanging out with them is like hanging out with old friends (some of whom you find sleeping on the floor of your condo at 7 o’clock in the morning, but that’s a whole other story).

The point is, PJ Media is more than just a news site or a blog with a slate of writers and regular readers. It’s a community.

And what this CPAC made very clear is that our VIP subscribers are a special part of that community. They’re not only helping PJ fight back against the mainstream media and big tech censors, but they’re the readers who are also most dedicated to the movement to make our country great again.

There’s an instant kinship between PJ Media writers and our VIP subscribers because we’re in this together. If you’re not a VIP subscriber yet, I highly recommend that you subscribe. If you’re coming back regularly for our content, please consider joining us. You would not only help us overcome big tech’s efforts to destroy us, but you would become part of a special community of dedicated conservatives with whom you can just sit down and have a few beers or cocktails … for several hours … over several days … and still walk (or stumble) away as friends.

The midterm elections are coming up later this year, and we need your help now more than ever. As the stakes get higher, the more big tech will try to silence us. Subscribe to VIP today and be a part of this amazing community!